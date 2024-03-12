Gameranx

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How to Beat 7-Star Blastoise

by

The second of three event raids, Mighty Blastoise is currently available for any Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players to challenge.

The promotional image for the Blastoise Tera Raid event. This event features a 7-Star Steel Tera Type Blastoise.

In honor of Pokémon Day 2024, Pokémon: Scarlet & Violet announced three consecutive week-long 7-Star Tera Raid events: Ground Tera Type Venusaur, Steel Tera Type Blastoise, and Dragon Tera Type Charizard.

As always, only one event Blastoise can be caught per save file. However, you can still help other trainers with their raids if you want the 7-Star rewards. Raids at 5 or more stars have a chance of dropping Herba Mystica, Bottle Caps, Ability Patches, and more!

Summary

Tera Type – Steel

Blastoise’s Steel Tera Type now makes it weak to Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type moves. Overall, it’s best to use a physical Fighting Pokémon or try out the Fire Tera Type Vaporeon build.

Nature – Naive

Pokémon with a Naive Nature have a higher Speed stat at the expense of its Sp. Def. This does not negate how much of a tank Blastoise is. The hit to its Sp. Def is a drop in the bucket. When picking a counter Pokémon, focus more on hitting Blastoise’s type weaknesses instead of hitting the weaker defense stat. Due to Blastoise’s status moves, the defense stats don’t matter as much.

Ability – Rain Dish

Pokémon with the Rain Dish Ability will gradually regain HP in the rain. At 50% HP, Blastoise will use Rain Dance. This will both boost Blastoise’s Water-type moves and restore its HP every turn. At that point, the Tera Energy Shield should be down, so the HP restoration shouldn’t be a big issue.

Moves

Blastoise in the Pokémon anime using Hydro Pump.

Blastoise will start the raid by using Withdraw, immediately boosting its Defense stat. Like past 7-Star events, Blastoise will also put up its Tera Energy Shield within the first turn. At 75% HP, Blastoise will use Shell Smash to increase its Attack, Sp. Atk, and Speed. At 50% HP, Blastoise will use Rain Dance and begin restoring HP. During your raid battle, Blastoise will reset itself and the players’ status and stats.

NameTypeCategoryDescription
Hydro PumpWaterSpecialThe target is blasted by a huge volume of water launched under great pressure.
Flash CannonSteelSpecialThe user gathers all its light energy and releases it at once. This may also lower the target’s Sp. Def stat.
Aura SphereFightingSpecialThe user lets loose a pulse of aura power from deep within its body at the target. This attack never misses.
Iron DefenseSteelStatusThe user hardens its body’s surface like iron, sharply boosting its Defense stat.
WithdrawWaterStatusThe user withdraws its body into its hard shell, boosting its Defense stat.
Shell SmashNormalStatusThe user breaks its shell, which lowers its Defense and Sp. Def stats but sharply boosts its Attack, Sp. Atk, and Speed stats.
Rain DanceWaterStatusThe user summons a heavy rain that falls for five turns, powering up Water-type attacks. The rain also lowers the power of Fire-type attacks.

Best Counter Pokémon

From left to right: Gallade, Ralts, and Kirlia together in the snow. This is Gallade's Pokédex cover.

Poliwrath and Gallade are the best picks for this raid battle. Remember, Poliwrath is only available through the DLC or Pokémon HOME. Gallade is available through the main Scarlet & Violet game, no DLC is needed.

Another weird counter you can build is a Vaporeon with Water Absorb and Fire Tera Type. Water Absorb will restore HP whenever Blastoise uses Hydro Pump while the Fire Tera Type will provide Vaporeon with a Fire STAB.

PokémonTera TypeNatureAbilityHeld ItemMoves
PoliwrathWater / StellarAdamantWater AbsorbScope LensBelly Drum
Haze
Drain Punch
Low Kick / Taunt
GalladeFighting / StellarAdamantSharpnessShell Bell /
Light Clay		Light Screen
Swords Dance
Sacred Sword
Mystical Fire /
Life Dew
VaporeonFireModestWater AbsorbHeat RockSunny Day
Calm Mind
Weather Ball
Tera Blast

