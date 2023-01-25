Genshin Impact: Xiao Constellation Guide

Xiao returns to the Genshin Impact limited banner for his fourth rerun. Know which Constellations are his best before you pull!

Interestingly enough, Xiao is the first and only Anemo Polearm character in Genshin Impact. Specializing in fast attacks and high mobility, Xiao was built to be a Main DPS – more than any other Anemo character. In fact, his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst do very little for crowd control. If anything, using either will push enemies away. However, Xiao more than makes up for it with his devastating Elemental Burst + Plunging Attack combo.

Keep in mind that completing Xiao’s Constellation fundamentally changes his playstyle. If you’re looking to max out all of Xiao’s offensive potential, C6 is his best Constellation. But if you can’t get that far or don’t want to whale, C1 is a good stopping place.

C1 – Dissolution Eon: Destroyer of Worlds

Xiao’s Elemental Skill gains another charge. This is exactly what it says on the tin, plus one more benefit. The extra charge helps with Xiao’s Energy Recharge since using the Skill will generate Energy Particles.

C2 – Annihilation Eon: Blossom of Kaleidos

When in the party and not on the field, Xiao’s Energy Recharge increases by 25%. Xiao’s Burst has a high energy cost. Without C2, you should pair Xiao with another Anemo character or some kind of Battery Support (a character with the sole purpose of recharging Bursts). If you have Jean, this works really well since she’s both an Anemo character and a Healer.

With C2, you may not need a Battery, which opens up your team compositions. Basically, you won’t be locked into two Anemo characters. This opens your team up to a Hyperbloom reaction team, plus Xiao to help spread elements around.

C3 – Conqueror of Evil: Wrath Deity

Upon activation, Xiao’s Elemental Skill – Lemniscatic Wind Cycling – gains 3 levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – Transcension: Extinction of Suffering

When Xiao’s HP falls below 50%, he gains a 100% DEF Bonus. This helps offset the HP loss and may limit the need for a Healer. But you’ll probably go through a lot of food.

C5 – Evolution Eon: Origin of Ignorance

Upon activation, Xiao’s Elemental Burst – Bane of All Evil – gains 3 levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Conqueror of Evil: Guardian Yaksha

While under the effect of his Elemental Burst, if Xiao hits at least 2 opponents with his Plunging Attack, he will immediately gain one charge of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling. For the next second, he may use his Elemental Skill while ignoring its cooldown.

Before this Constellation, Xiao’s Skill shouldn’t be used with his Burst. However, C6 creates a viable Plunging Attack and Elemental Skill combo for Xiao. This goes even further beyond once you activate Xiao’s 4th Ascension Passive, which increases Xiao’s Skill damage by 15%. That bonus can stack up to three times and will last for 7 seconds. So you can have Xiao’s Skill DMG boosted by up to 45% while Xiao’s Burst is active. That all adds up to big turquoise numbers.