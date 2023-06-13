Genshin Impact: Yae Miko Constellation Guide

With Yae Miko's banner coming to a close, this is your last chance (for quite a few months) to grab her Constellations!

If you have the Raiden Shogun, you should absolutely pull for her best friend, Yae Miko. The two were made for each other, with Raiden Shogun acting as your Main DPS and Yae Miko as your Sub-DPS. However, Yae Miko works well with other teammates.

Overall, Yae Miko’s Constellations enhance the Sesshou Sakura portion of her Elemental Skill. The Sesshou Sakura itself periodically inflicts Electro DMG, kind of like Zhongli’s pillar. There can be a maximum of three Sesshou Sakura on the field at once. The more Sesshou Sakura on the field, the more DMG they do.

That being said, Yae Miko’s best Constellation is C1. Yae Miko has a high Elemental Burst cost, so the extra Energy Recharge provided by C1 will cut down on that. Her next best Constellation is C2 because it provides good buffs for her Elemental Skill.

C1 – Yakan Offering

Each time Yae Miko’s Elemental Burst activates a Tenko Thunderbolt, Yae Miko will restore 8 Elemental Energy for herself. The number of Tenko Thunderbolts triggered by Yae Miko’s Burst depends on the number of Sesshou Sakura on the field. Since you can have a maximum of three Sesshou Sakura out at a time, Yae Miko can generate a maximum of three Tenko Thunderbolts per Burst.

Doing some quick math, you can restore up to 24 Elemental Energy for Yae Miko with this Constellation. The full Burst cost is 90 Elemental Energy, so C1 cuts down on about a fourth of the cost. This Constellation works best when Yae Miko is the only Electro character on your team.

C2 – Fox’s Mooncall

From here, aside from C5, all of Yae Miko’s Constellations enhance her Elemental Skill in some way. C2 automatically increases Sesshou Sakura to Level 2. Sesshou Sakura can go up to Level 4. This is a separate level system from Talents, though damage inflicted by the Sesshou Sakura is scaled off of Elemental Skill DMG. Finally, the Sesshou Sakura’s attack range increases by 60%.

Overall, this allows Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill to do more damage to more opponents. Wide Elemental AoEs are fantastic for constantly applying an Element for an Elemental Reaction. Thanks to the addition of Dendro reactions, this would make Yae Miko a great Electro applier for the Quicken, Spread, and Hyperbloom Reactions.

C3 – The Seven Glamours

Upon activation, Yae Miko’s Elemental Burst – Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – Sakura Channeling

This Constellation provides a 20% Electro DMG Bonus for all nearby party members when Sesshou Sakura lightning hits enemies. This lasts for 5 seconds. If you get to C4, you should have at least one other Electro character on your team, preferably as a Main DPS. Consider using the Raiden Shogun, Cyno, Keqing, or Razor in your team.

C5 – Mischievous Teasing

Upon activation, Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill – Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Forbidden Art: Dainsesshou

At C6, the Sesshou Sakura’s attack will ignore 60% of the opponent’s DEF. Potentially, you could use Yae Miko as a Main DPS at this point. However, this debuff only applies to damage done by Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill, not her Normal Attack or Elemental Burst.