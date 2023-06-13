What Is Capcom’s Newest Original Game Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess?

It may seem esoteric now, but this may be a game everyone plays in the future.

Capcom has revealed an entirely original new game, originally in the Xbox Games Showcase, and then in the Capcom Showcase. But what exactly is this game? What is Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess?

Capcom hasn’t actually shared that much information still about the game, but we can postulate based on what we have seen in the trailer, and what Capcom has shared in their promotional material.

We will go ahead and share Capcom’s description of the game from their website. As you will see, it really doesn’t answer those questions you are asking at all.

About

“Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a brand new title which upholds Capcom’s legacy of original and innovative works. This labor of love follows in the tradition of truly unique titles such as Okami and Shinsekai: Into the Depths.

Explore an incredible world in which traditional Japanese aesthetics are brought to stunning life by the power of RE Engine. Enjoy a unique gameplay experience blending action and strategy. Witness an epic clash between the spirit realm and mortal man.

Witness an epic clash between the spirit realm and mortal man, as the villagers fight to cleanse the holy mountain on which they live. Foul creatures called the Seethe have besieged the mountain, drawn to the defilement that has spread throughout the villages. To purify the land and seal away the Seethe, the Spirit Stone Maiden must perform a rite of cleansing—but she requires a guide to clear her path.

Story

A new tale of the Kami awaits…

This sacred mountain has been defiled by the people who dwell upon it.

Their defilement spreads across the land as a physical blight, beckoning forth foul creatures called the Seethe.

The Spirit Stone Maiden is prepared to perform a rite of cleansing, but she needs a guide to clear her path…”

Ritual purification is a common ritual found across different cultures and religions. It happens to be a major element in Shinto. We know that Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is based around Shinto as Capcom’s own description refers to kami, the Shinto term for gods and deities.

The trailer seems to suggest that the players are part of this ritual purification. The trailer also shows what appear to be several playable characters fighting the Seethe together. Unless one player controls these multiple characters, like in The Wonderful 101, it looks like this is going to be an online multiplayer game.

If you’re questioning Capcom’s use of Japanese traditions and even religions, you should note that they allude to the fact that they had done this before, with Okami. In fact, there are tons of Japanese video games that muddle in religious and semi religious Japanese themes, as far back as Getsu Fuma Den in 1987, and of course, the considerably more famous Okami.

But, even then, none of those prior games have the same presentation as Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Could this game be a little too Japanese for a global audience? If the trailers are anything to go by, Capcom is betting that they can sell this game to the world.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be releasing on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam. It will also be Day One on Game Pass. You can watch the Capcom Showcase trailer below.