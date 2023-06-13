Perfect Dark Reboot Confirmed To Still Be In Development

Perfect Dark is an FPS that initially came out back in 2000. The video game landed on the Nintendo 64 by development studio Rare. But now, years later, we’re getting a reboot of sorts. We’ve already known that the game was being developed and that it was set to be the debut title of a brand new studio formed under Microsoft called The Initiative. However, it has been a little while since we saw anything regarding the game, and fans might have hoped a highlight was planned during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Unfortunately, if you were hopeful that Perfect Dark was present, then you were out of luck. The showcase had plenty of exciting video game announcements, updates, and trailers. However, there wasn’t anything present regarding Perfect Dark. Today, thanks to a report by PCGamesN, we’re finding out that Perfect Dark is still being developed. According to the report, a statement was given out from Crystal Dynamics, which stated that they are reassuring fans that they are still continuing their efforts on Perfect Dark alongside The Initiative.

Now if you don’t recall, while The Initiative was working on Perfect Dark, they had unveiled a partnership with this project alongside Crystal Dynamics. However, Embracer Group, which owns Crystal Dynamics, alerted followers that several projects were cut after one significant project in the works was dropped; naturally, that had some fans wondering if this would affect the future developments of Perfect Dark.

So while we didn’t get anything new regarding this upcoming FPS title during the Xbox Games Showcase, it’s not due to the game being killed off. It just looks like fans might need to wait a bit longer for another official update. As for the reboot, we didn’t get much insight into what exactly we’ll be embarking on in this game. So far, we know that this title is set in the somewhat near future when the world has endured an ecological disaster.

Currently, the game doesn’t have a launch window. However, when Perfect Dark does release, we can expect it on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. For now, you can check out a trailer for this game in the video we have embedded above. We’ll continue to monitor for any news on this game and will have it reported right here at Gameranx.