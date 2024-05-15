Street Fighter 6 Bringing In Balance Patch With Akuma Release

If you’re counting down the days until the release of Akuma in Street Fighter 6, you’re almost there! The master of the Shun Goku Satsu arrives on May 22nd, and Capcom is rolling out the red carpet for his arrival in multiple ways. However, the team also knows that the game is always due for an update, or in this case, a balancing patch. To that end, Capcom has dropped a special video highlighting some of the changes that you’ll get to experience once it drops, and that includes a brand new reversal move that might just save your butts in a match!

You’ll find the video below, which highlights the “Recovery Drive Reversal.” You can see it in action within the first 30 seconds of the video across multiple characters. The point of it is that players who are getting beaten down and are knocked to the ground can do a reversal that’ll overcome any attack, giving them a chance to get back into the fight without having to wait until their character is back on their feet.

A major battle balance update is coming your way on May 22 along with Akuma!



Affecting all characters and with a new universal reversal mechanic, watch a few highlights in this trailer. 🕹️ pic.twitter.com/OI1f6WvXNF — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) May 14, 2024

This will be a welcome enhancement to many gamers because one of the classic things to do in Street Fighter 6 and other fighting titles is to get a special kind of combo going so that their foes’ character model literally can’t react no matter what they do.

For the record, it’s not cheating, but it is a bit mean, and it can frustrate players on the receiving end because they know their foe is using high-level tricks to manipulate the system and not let them have a chance at fighting back. With this Recovery Drive Reversal, that could be a thing of the past. Only time will tell if it works out the way Capcom hopes.

The rest of the video focuses on the balance changes that are coming across the entire roster. While they didn’t specify what is being changed, they do highlight various characters and moves. Plus, they’re likely to drop patch notes when the time comes so that you know exactly what’s happening to your favorite character.

Another thing to be on the lookout for is hints of another Fighter Pass. Capcom, like many other fighting game publishers out there, is known to have multiple DLC passes so that they can stretch out the game’s roster while also keeping hype on the title. Akuma is the last entrant in the current pass, so it makes sense that another is coming soon.