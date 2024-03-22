Street Fighter 6 Leak Reveals Season 2 Characters?

When Street Fighter 6 came out last June, there was plenty of pressure upon it to make up for the sins of the past, specifically, the disastrous launch of the 5th game that made Capcom backpedal in all sorts of ways. They had to ensure that the game was fun to play, had a distinct style, contained several modes of play, and, naturally, had a meaningful roster to enjoy. Thankfully, Capcom delivered on all of those things, and the title was a success in all the ways that matter. Then, they slowly started dropping their Season 1 character DLC content, which is about to end with Akuma.

As one would expect, Season 2 is likely to happen, and that brings us to a certain leaker. Specifically, a Reddit leaker who was 100% accurate with the Season 1 characters and now has dropped the apparent roster for Season 2. Want to know who you’ll get?

The first character is allegedly M. Bison. We don’t need to introduce him, now do we? He’s one of the big bads of the series and a character who JUST WON’T STAY DEAD!!!! His Psycho Power was given to another character in the main roster for Street Fighter 6, but he was never going to stay in the shadows for long.

Alongside him will be Vega, the infamous “pretty boy ninja” who is deadly with his metal claw. As Bison’s bodyguard, he can handle himself unless he goes up against Chun-Li, as fans know.

A surprising return that was also leaked is that of R. Mika. She’s one of the more…unique…characters in that she’s a female wrestler who has garb and attacks that made her a “fan-favorite” for…uh…aesthetic reasons, if you get our drift.

On the more wholesome side of things, Sakura is coming back, and many will love to see the “Ryu fangirl” returning to the franchise once more. Elena will be there, too.

The final character is a mystery. Specifically, they’re apparently an all-new character to the franchise, and their descent isn’t clear according to the leaker. Season 1 had two new characters for fans to enjoy via Aki and Ed, so we were inevitably going to get a new fighter to enjoy.

The interesting part might be how the returning characters look compared to their previous versions. That goes double for characters like R. Mika. Capcom has been good about giving their characters “updated looks” to show how time has passed, so we might be in for a surprise when Capcom confirms the second wave of DLC.