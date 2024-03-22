New Pink Nintendo Switch Joycons Out Today

This is a day that so many of us have been waiting for – the day that we can have matching pink joy cons on our Nintendo Switch and that day has has finally come. Usually when it comes to joy cons, they are always two different colors, like the original red and blue joy con set which was the first one. However, we later did get eh matching gray ones and later the white ones for the OLED Switch. Furthermore, to get matching colors, it normally only happens after a promotion for a video game and that’s what happened here.

Princess Peach Showtime has had a lot of merchandise already inspired by the game and released long before the actual release of the game – these pink joy cons are another piece of merch that video games can now purchase from the Nintendo website or from any video game retailer.

Many people have requested joy cons such as this, but last time we came close, we go the cool pastel versions of the Nintendo Switch controllers, which are still neat. Something that a lot of gamers were doing is taking apart their joy cons all together and reshelling them with a different plastic to make them whatever colors or designs they wish.

These Princess Peach inspired pink joy cons can be purchased for $79.99 on the official Nintendo website. Princess Peach Showtime is now available on the Nintendo Switch from the Nintendo e-Shop.

