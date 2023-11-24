Fans Debate What Persona 6 Will Be Like Based On Rumors and Speculation

When a game you KNOW will come out eventually hasn’t come out in years, and there’s very little confirmation as to what it will or will not be, you’re going to have plenty of people almost “too eager” to look for clues or hints as to what might come next. Atlus fans are not happy with how Persona 6 has seemingly been “sidelined” by various spinoffs of the 5th entry, alongside the remakes of past games. While it’s true that these have all “served a purpose” in one form or another, gamers really want that 6th entry, and they want it sooner rather than later.

Given how “mum” Atlus has been on things, gamers have gone to places like Reddit and attempted to decipher the rumors and clues put out there to determine not just the future of Persona 6 but the franchise as a whole.

For example, the last “release window” that was stated in a report by insiders was 2025, which would mean the game would be released almost a DECADE after the 5th entry’s original arrival in Japan. That’s quite a long wait for gamers. One thing that the gamers people will see is that the “main themes and feel” of the franchise will stick around for the sixth title. For example, the theme will be about the “meaning of life,” which has been prominent throughout the last few entries and is a key crux of the protagonist’s journey.

That went double for Joker, who was a “convicted criminal” and had to figure out how to restart his life while also saving the world twice over. The RPG elements will undoubtedly be there, too, but possibly with some upgrades to help the game stand out a little more.

As for what we don’t know, the game’s visual style might get yet another overhaul. Certain reports say it may take a more “black & white” approach or have a visual appeal than the others. And while the story’s style might be “familiar,” rumors also say it’ll be a “different style plot.” That could mean various things and could obviously change.

We know from a previous report with SEGA that they’re aiming to release the game on multiple platforms at once to maximize sales on the first day/week. No game in the franchise has sold over 5 million units, and they want to break that streak.

But until we know when it’s coming out, it’s hard to get more excited about it.