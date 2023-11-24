Ubisoft Bordeaux Has A New Lead Writer For Their Next Assassin’s Creed Game

Ubisoft Bordeaux was formed in 2017, and initially, this was a support team that aided in various game projects. However, it was with Assassin’s Creed Mirage that we saw what the developers could pull off. That project was initially pitched as a DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla before it was given the green light to turn into a full game. However, since that game was released, some fans might have wondered if there were more Assassin’s Creed video games coming from the team. While we don’t know everything the studio might be working on, we at least know there’s a new lead writer attached.

Taking to X earlier today, Rik Godwin announced that he has officially ended his first week at Ubisoft Bordeaux, where he is the lead writer. Furthermore, Rik noted that he is working on the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Some of Rik’s past works included Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, Under the Waves, and Atlas Fallen. Unfortunately, that’s about all we got from the lead writer, as it likely will be a good while before we see anything official from Ubisoft Bordeaux when it comes to a new Assassin’s Creed game.

I am ridiculously delighted to announce I am now Lead Writer at Ubisoft Bordeaux, working on the Assassin's Creed franchise! pic.twitter.com/F2b2l6nqsk — Rik Godwin (@Tafdolphin) November 24, 2023

Regardless, there is no shortage of Assassin’s Creed games in the works. Ubisoft has made this franchise one of its key pillars and has continued to turn out thrilling new games in the marketplace. It’s just that the latest release to hit the market comes from Ubisoft Bordeaux. Beyond that, we know there are titles like Assassin’s Creed Codenamed Red, and Assassin’s Creed Hexe. There are bound to be plenty of other projects being considered for future releases under this franchise banner. Of course, with this franchise, there are endless possibilities of where the series could go in history, along with the characters involved.

In fact, a datamine unveiled some hints of where the franchise might be going next. If you don’t recall, a scrapped scene indicated that we could see the franchise go well into the future. Of course, that scene was scrapped, so it’s possible that Ubisoft is not actively pursuing this idea. Likewise, there’s a push to keep players enjoying the latest release, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Earlier this month, there was word that Ubisoft was going to be adding a New Game+ mode into the mix soon. Furthermore, this update that would come free in December would add an optional permadeath mode across all difficulties, making it a real challenge for players to go through.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is currently available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and the Xbox One. We have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game as well if you’d like to get a bit more insight into the title recently put out by Ubisoft Bordeaux below.