Assassin’s Creed Mirage Devs Confirm New Game+ Is Coming

Assassin’s Creed recently launched a brand new installment into the marketplace this past month. With Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the developers returned to the more classic style of Assassin’s Creed gameplay. It’s a smaller storyline and doesn’t feature the massive open-world exploration that some of the previous RPG releases contained. So, chances are you’ve already finished the game and are waiting for something new to enjoy. If you want to stick around with the Mirage installment a bit longer, we have word that an update is coming to the game next month that might entice another playthrough.

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage installment will soon have a New Game+ mode. This is something that the developers revealed to fans through the official Assassin’s Creed X social media account. Developers confirmed that they are aware of fans asking for the feature to be implemented and that at some point this coming month, you can expect the update to land in the game through a free update. But that’s not the only addition coming to Assassin’s Creed Mirage when December arrives.

We hear you: New Game + mode for Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available in a free update this December.

And for the expert Assassins, along with NG+ will come an optional permadeath mode also available across all difficulties!



More details to come soon. pic.twitter.com/Uwq23pK8mY — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 15, 2023

Developers have also confirmed that players can expect a permadeath mode to be featured in the game. This will be a feature that can be enabled across all difficulties. So, if you want a real challenge, you might enable this feature. Details are not available yet, and the developers confirmed that more information will come soon. But at the very least, it does look like you’ll have another reason to dive back into Assassin’s Creed Mirage once again before the upcoming year arrives.

For those who might not know, the New Game+ mode is a relatively common feature in video games, especially RPGs. The game mode allows players to start a new campaign while retaining their various abilities and character progressions. This way, you do not have to unlock or gather specific items again, but typically, the game also increases the difficulty of enemies. That should help make the game challenging for players as they progress through the game again.

If you haven’t already picked up a copy of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the game is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and is even coming to iOS in 2024. We have a Before You Buy video coverage for the game if you want to hear our impressions of the latest franchise installment. That video can be viewed embedded below.