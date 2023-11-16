Todd Howard Reiterates The Elder Scrolls VI Will Be His Next Game

Todd Howard has been one of the more iconic video game industry names of recent years. Known for developing some thrilling RPGs under the Bethesda banner, his latest work just launched a few months ago. Starfield is still getting quite a bit of praise from fans as they progress through the game. However, once again, we know that the next game up to bat will be The Elder Scrolls VI. That’s at least according to Todd, as he referenced the title in a recent video upload.

Recently, The Wired had Todd Howard on their YouTube channel. Overall, the video was all about the breakdown of his career. We got a look at some of the massive video game projects that he was a part of, including his first game, a 1995 release called The Terminator: Future Shock. Decades later, we’re still getting some thrilling video game projects that Todd, along with hundreds of other developers, worked on. As Todd reached the end of the video, he mentioned that there are still quite a few developers attached to video game titles on display.

For instance, updates are being worked on with Fallout 76, and about 250 employees are still working through Starfield content. We’ll see more content released for Starfield, so it makes sense to see a rather large group working on the game at this point. However, Todd notes that the next game in the works from him will be The Elder Scrolls VI, a title we don’t know much about at this point.

We know that The Elder Scrolls VI won’t be coming until after post-launch content is settled with Starfield. As a result, we’ll still have to wait a good bit before anything about that title is unveiled. The only recent comments made on the game came back in August of this year when Todd noted that they wanted to make the next game their ultimate fantasy-world simulator.

Just how well it will compare to The Elder Scrolls V remains to be seen. Likewise, Todd noted that leaving Bethesda would leave a big hole, so we also don’t see the developer making any new changes now that his time with Starfield is coming to an end. With as much love that The Elder Scrolls V received, the bar is set incredibly high for the developers to surpass with their next RPG release.