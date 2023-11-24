Super Mario RPG Gets Accolades Trailer

The Super Mario RPG Remake was a title that many people were happy about because, unlike many other remasters or remakes, this was one that they felt DESERVED the remake treatment. After all, the game first came out on the SNES decades ago, and it hasn’t been touched since for various reasons. Yes, it was ported to certain Nintendo systems via the Virtual Console, but that’s hardly an upgrade, and some people didn’t try to get it on that system because of how “old” it looked and felt. However, things have been updated a bit with the remake, and the critics loved it.

We can prove that by the Metacritic score and the accolades trailer that Nintendo has launched for the title. In it, you’ll see a small synopsis for the title alongside what critics have thought about it and the scores they gave the remake. Needless to say, it’s a popular title with both older and newer gamers.

An important thing to remember about the Super Mario RPG Remake is that it’s a retelling of the RPG title that started many things for Mario. When Nintendo and Square, before they were Square Enix, teamed up to do the title back in 1996, something like this hadn’t been done before with Mario and company. This was a vastly different interpretation of the Mushroom Kingdom and the characters within.

For example, for the first time, Bowser wasn’t the biggest enemy, and the goal wasn’t simply to save Princess Peach. Instead, the Smithy Gang were the bad guys, and the goal was to kick them out of the Mushroom Kingdom before they could do more harm. Plus, they had to rescue the Star Pieces of Star Road to restore the people’s wishing power!

Another key difference wasn’t just the RPG mechanics but who you teamed with on your journey. There were new characters like Mallow and Geno that would help you, and then Princess Peach and Bowser would join you, too! This was a radical departure on many levels, and gamers loved it.

Plus, when you added in the wacky story and all the unique battles you could do, you can see why the game was such a draw back in the day. The remake keeps the main game intact but updates the graphics and adds new gameplay features like auto-saving and the “Triple Move” so you can do more damage to foes.

So, if you haven’t gotten the remake yet, what are you waiting for?