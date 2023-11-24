My Hero Ultra Rumble Receives Season 2 Content!

With the continued popularity of My Hero Academia, both in manga and anime form, loads of content have come out to support it and bolster it. One such form of content is My Hero Ultra Rumble. This video game allows players to become their favorite heroes and villains from the franchise and duke it out against other players while wielding their powerful quirks. The game already has characters like Deku, All Might, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, Tomura Shigaraki, Toga, Ida, and so many more. But now, the season 2 content has dropped, and it’ll bring even more to bear, including a new Pro-Hero to play!

That hero is none other than Endeavor, the current No.1 Hero in Japan within the manga and anime. The character is easily one of the darkest and most controversial within the story for all the right reasons. When we first met him, he wasn’t just the father of Shoto Todoroki; he was a man obsessed with becoming the No.1 Hero for non-altruistic reasons, and we would learn just how far that would go. He literally BRED Shoto so that he could have a Quirk that was better than his and thus have the power to be the No.1 Hero. Plus, when things didn’t get immediate results, he was abusive to both his wife and his children, which is what led to Shoto getting the burn scar on his face.

While he would go on a redemption arc of sorts, many people still see his dark side when they view him, which makes it all the more ironic that his reveal within the trailer highlights some of his “darker” dialogue within the world.

The other big addition to My Hero Ultra Rumble is a new 2-player mode. The game was originally a 3-person team battler. But now, you can team with a single partner and go up against 11 other teams to see if your teamwork can beat theirs. The smaller numbers will allow for more strategy and force you to work together if you don’t want to get picked off. So you’ll need to pick your characters wisely and use their Quirks correctly if you want to survive.

Finally, you might be interested in wearing some new costumes for certain characters as you battle. It’s purely cosmetic, but it’s a nice touch.

All in all, Season 2 will have you on your toes and give you new reasons to play the game, so don’t miss out!

Things are heating up in #MHUR Season 2 — Live now!



💥 Flame Hero: Endeavor joins the battle!

💥 Duo up in 2-player mode — 12 teams of 2 duke it out for doubles supremacy!

💥 New costumes! pic.twitter.com/S67HcGJggK — MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE (@MyHeroUR) November 24, 2023