50 Best Single Player Games Worth Playing In 2022

There are a lot of people out there who believe that the majority of gamers don’t play single-player titles. That is a lie. There are plenty of masterful single-player titles to make gamers happy across all platforms. Don’t believe us? Here are 50 of them!

#50 Minecraft

Why is Minecraft at the bottom of this list? Well, like certain other games out there, there is a single-player mode in it, and there are many multiplayer modes within it. To that end, one of the game’s main elements is going and seeing what other people have made with their various blocks and resources.

But, by that same token, the game is perfectly fine for single players because you can make your own stuff and then post it online to see how it stacks up to others. You can build something unique or recreate something from one of your favorite franchises; the choice is yours.

#49 Cyberpunk 2077

While Cyberpunk 2077 is bouncing back huge on Steam and other platforms right now, it didn’t start that way. CD Projekt Red’s latest title was supposed to be one of its most outstanding achievements. Instead, it became a failure that almost destroyed the company. The title was full of bugs and issues at launch, and certain systems couldn’t even play it properly.

Fast forward about two years, and the game is finally back on its feet, which is good because Night City is a place you’ll want to experience, given the freedom you’ll have. So make Samurai the character you want them to be and see how far that takes you.

#48 Death Stranding

After Hideo Kojima was forced to leave Konami, his next step was obvious. He made Kojima Productions and set out to make his personal. The first of which was the mysterious and confusing Death Stranding.

Nothing about this game is what you expect it to be. You might think it’s an action game, but players have noted that it’s more of a “package simulator.” After the world went through a devastating event, the people of various cities sealed themselves off from one another. As Sam Bridges, you must deliver items to other places and create new connections between them so the world can grow back to what it once was.

#47 Shovel Knight Series

While many may think that the old-school 8-bit days of the industry are over, many developers have proven that they still have life within them. Yacht Club Games has proven this over and over again with the Shovel Knight series of titles.

The game focuses on the titular hero who must venture across a medieval land full of monsters to find the partner that he once lost. Along the way, he’ll battle fellow knights, gather treasures, and gain items to help him overcome evil!

Then, when you finish with the main game, you can check out the spinoffs! Each one is different from the others and welcomes you to a new experience.

#46 Deus Ex Series

The original Deus Ex titles brought a lot of fans to their feet as they delivered a unique world with lots of gameplay options and a deep story.

The more modern Deus Ex titles feature you as Adam Jensen, a man who has been turned into a more cybernetic version of himself who must overcome a world that sees him as a danger as he tries to unlock deeper tropes.

The two games in the modern line put you in scenarios you can beat in various ways. You can go guns blazing, hack technology to set up traps, or go completely stealthy. The choice is yours.

#45 DOOM Series

The modern DOOM games were made by Bethesda, who, alongside the original creators of ID Software, revamped the games to a whole level of gore and brutality.

You’ll play as the DoomSlayer, a being of incredible power and tenacity that even the beings of the underworld know to fear. You must wield various weapons to slash, blast, and tear through hordes of beings to be the last one standing.

Seriously, if you’re someone who loves a bunch of violence in video games, the two modern games are perfect for you. So whether you play DOOM 2016 or DOOM Eternal, you’ll have a lot on your hands, and you won’t mind one bit.

#44 Titanfall 2

We know that Titanfall 2, like its predecessor, has a significant multiplayer component that people enjoy, but you’d be surprised by how deep the single-player story goes. The story follows a rifleman who ends up behind enemy lines. Their only hope of survival is a Vanguard Titan who makes a connection with them. Now, the two must work together and forge a bond to help them through to the end.

The story is why people wish we got a third title in the franchise. There was a lot of room to grow the game and see where it could go next. Now, we’ll never know what could’ve been.

#43 Control

You enter the Bureau of Control seeking answers. The only thing you’re going to get though is more questions. The surprise hit puts you in an agency where the world can be warped around you, and you can gain incredible powers as you fight through the floors and dimensions to get the truth.

But even the truth is only the beginning of what is there.

Where is your brother? You must search for him and uncover the bizarre events that led you to come to the bureau in the first place. Plus, if you look hard enough, you might just find a connection to a fan-favorite franchise.

#42 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is the first of three different Resident Evil titles on this list. Proving that there is still a lot to give in this series.

In fact, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was the one that many agree helped set the stage for the franchise’s return to glory via its 1st-person feel and terrifying moments. You play as Ethan Winters, a man whose wife was lost to him, only for her to return shockingly in Louisiana.

You race to get her, only to find yourself within a compound full of terrible people and monsters. Battle through them with the weapons you find to get your wife back!

#41 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

This is one single-player experience that no one expected to be good, but then Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle came out, and it blew everyone’s minds.

The worlds of Mario and the Rabbids are fused together in an accident, and the result has caused the kingdoms to become full of strange monsters that the two forces will have to team up and defeat! Not unlike the XCOM series, you’ll need to go around a deep battlefield and set up your characters for their attacks. Each character has a different weapon and abilities they can use. Think ahead so you can maximize the damage you do!

It’s wacky, it’s challenging, and it’s a blast to play.

#40 Celeste

Celeste is unlike many games on this list because it mixes tricky platforming with a deep introspective adventure that will challenge you on many levels.

You’ll play Madeline, who must climb a terrifying mountain to overcome her personal troubles. Along the way, she’ll meet many characters who might help her or show her a way forward.

The game is easy to learn but hard to progress through. You’ll have to train yourself to master them and get through the difficult levels. Then, when you do beat the game, play “Side B” for an even more difficult challenge! Will you make it to the top of the mountain?

#39 Saints Row The Third Remastered

The reboot of the Saints Row franchise came out recently, and it didn’t do as well as many had hoped. It started from scratch but lacked much of the fun and joy the previous games had.

So if you want a single-player experience that doesn’t lose that, you’ll want to play Saints Row The Third Remastered. The remaster of the third title puts you back in the shoes of The Boss, who has led the Saints to prominence. But, when they mess with a group called The Syndicate, the gang is rocked and must seek revenge.

This is the entry in the franchise that blew the roof off the place when it arrived and even got GOTY nominations. You’ll fight wrestlers, drive with tigers, fly a tank through the air, go into cyberspace, and more! So, as they say, strap it on!

#38 Hollow Knight

As you’ve seen, we made sure to put a few indie games on this list, and one of the best of the lot is Hollow Knight.

This Metroidvania title puts you in an underground kingdom where many try to make their name as they seek out treasure. Others look for the answers to what happened with the fallen empire. Then some seek out the dangers inside and wish to defeat them for glory!

You’ll play as the newest being to enter these ancient halls. Journey through the interconnected world and see what it will show you. Face off against bugs and other creatures and befriend the few kind residents of the land.

Then, dive into the DLC for even more adventures!

#37 Psychonauts 2

Guess who’s back! Yes, it’s Raz, and after the adventures of the first game and a very long wait time for the sequel, he has joined the group known as the Psychonauts!

But in Psychonauts 2, things don’t exactly go to plan once he arrives. The organization has a mole within its ranks, and its leader is in a funk ever since they were kidnapped and rescued!

Now, you’ll have to travel into the minds of your allies and enemies to find out what is going on. Then learn who is the true villain of this story. Use your incredible psychic powers to combat monsters and bound through levels!

Will you be able to save the Psychonauts?

#36 Horizon Zero Dawn

We have both entries in the Horizon franchise on this list, mainly because, unlike other series you’ll see bundled together, both experiences are a joy to play. You can honestly enjoy one without the other if you want.

In Horizon Zero Dawn, you’re in a wildly different future than you’d expect. Humanity has reverted to tribes, the planet has grown over much of what people had built, and yet, there are giant robotic monsters that roam the land.

You play as Aloy, an outcast desperate to prove herself and protect the planet. You’ll push her through a deep quest that’ll have you fighting the massive robots with a fusion of technology. Play it smart, or be as aggressive as you want.

#35 The Outer Worlds

Obsidian Entertainment is the team behind some of the best RPGs you’ll ever play, period. One of which we could’ve put on here via Fallout: New Vegas. Instead, we’ll focus on their original title that was just as good: The Outer Worlds.

In this game, you’re in an alternate universe where corporations have taken over everything. You awaken from a cryo sleep and must decide how you will either save the colony you’re on or doom it further.

You’ll meet an assortment of over-the-top characters and then work with them or against them to complete your goals. Wield impressive weapons, explore multiple worlds, and shape it all to your whims.

#34 Fire Emblem Three Houses

Fire Emblem has been an expansive single-player series since its earliest days on the Super Famicom. Fast forward to the Nintendo Switch, and Fire Emblem Three Houses brought one of the definitive experiences for the series.

In it, you play a mercenary turned professor who leads a class you choose through their individual story. Each of the Three Houses has unique leaders and classmates, and each story will have you face different threats. From trying to atone for one’s past, rewriting the history of the land, to facing an ancient evil, all here are the four paths you can take.

So raise your class well and lead them in epic turn-based battles.

#33 Bioshock Series

The Bioshock series has had a massive impact on the world since it started. The first and third games especially left an inedible mark on single-player games and the wondrous worlds you can venture into.

Whether you play in the depths of Rapture or soar through the clouds of Colombia, you’ll be put in worlds where your power grows through unique concoctions and you choose which ones to use.

What’s more, the best of these three games have narrative twists that still resonate with players to this day! So while the second title doesn’t live up to the hype, the other two alone are more than enough reason to try out this series.

#32 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is the final title from Konami that Hideo Kojima worked on. It is arguably his biggest masterpiece as he brings the past and future of Metal Gear to a close by finishing the loop he began so long ago.

You’ll play as Venom Snake in a war against the military group XOF. You must build up your army and take on missions that will test and challenge you. The best part, though is that you can undergo these missions in any order you wish.

But what is the secret about Venom Snake that will unlock a mystery from the past games? You’ll have to play to find out!

#31 Assassin’s Creed Series

Easily one of the greatest franchises Ubisoft has ever made, the Assassin’s Creed Series takes place over many titles set within a time in the future and various past periods.

The games will put you in the role of multiple across the timelines as you try and not only set the course of history but make your name within it. Whether it be the time of the Crusades, the peak of Ancient Greece, or the return to form via the upcoming title Mirage, you will have to use various weapons and skills to defeat enemies and complete challenges.

The only reason this beloved franchise is so low on this list is that the games have been inconsistent over the years. Although, recent entries have been entertaining.

If you’re looking for an old-school adventure wrapped in new-school graphics, you should get Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

This classic title features Link on a mysterious island that he washes upon. The only way to be free of the island’s grasp is to awaken the mysterious deity known as the Wind Fish, that vile nightmares have taken hostage.

But as you journey through the island, a secret is revealed that’ll challenge everything you do in the future. This top-down title is remade with adorable graphics while maintaining everything that made the game great beforehand. So if you couldn’t play it on the Game Boy, make sure to play it on the Nintendo Switch.

#29 Resident Evil Village

The story of Ethan Winters comes to an end with Resident Evil Village. After saving his wife in the previous game, his newest challenge will be to save his daughter from a group of dark entities in a remote village after a familiar face takes her.

Endure unimaginable pain as you work your way through the village, from the manor of a 9-foot-tall vampire lady to the depths of a forest where monsters await you. You must push forward to save your daughter, no matter the cost to your body.

Plus, with the recent DLC, you’ll get a new story that puts the final nail in the coffin of the Winters family.

#28 NieR: Automata

What do you get when Platinum Games goes entirely off the rails to create a game that is both profound and insane? You NieR: Automata.

The title puts you in the role of androids explicitly created to fight for humanity against an overwhelming robotic force. As 2B, 9S, and more, you’ll explore this overrun world and do what you can in intense combat to overcome the odds.

But not everything is as it appears. As you advance through the title, you’ll witness the truth about the world and wonder whether you should save it. The game is perfect for those who want a deep experience in a fascinating world.

#27 The Last of Us Series

It’s a bit tricky to talk about The Last of Us Series because most would agree that these are some of the most beautiful, visceral, and powerful games to have come out in the last ten years. The original title was so grand that it earned virtually every Game of the Year Award possible and just recently got a complete remake.

The story of Joel and Ellie is so deep that it proves why single-player games matter today.

With that, you might wonder, “why is this game below the halfway point of the list?” Well, you remember how the second one went, don’t you?

#26 Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is another RPG built upon everything previous titles have had, then turns it up to 11.

You play as six characters who live in a world only known for war. They live just ten years, and then they are gone. But when a battle between these six leads to an unexpected twist, they now find themselves on a quest for truth and to learn what life is.

The world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is enough to keep you occupied for a very long time. It’s five times the size of the previous title and is filled with quests large and small for you to do. Add that to a deep battle system, and you’ll see why so many Nintendo fans adore this game.

#25 Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to the hit game from Guerrilla Games that expands the story of Aloy as she fights to save her world once again.

The planet is dying. So she must venture far beyond any land she’s been to figure out the truth. As well as stop the machinations of those who have been pulling the strings from the beginning.

Horizon Forbidden West builds upon everything Zero Dawn created, including creating new machine beasts for you to fight, new ways to fight them, and massive new areas to explore.

All the while graphically shining thanks to the power of the PS5.

#24 Deathloop

In Deathloop, you play as a man trapped on an island and stuck in a time loop. To break the loop and get your freedom, you must kill an assortment of people scattered throughout the island. It’s more complicated than it sounds.

After all, the time loop will restart if you don’t kill them all in time. Plus, they’re each protected by various people, so you’ll need to take them out too. Finally, if that’s not enough, you’ll have to survive another player trying to kill you and start the whole thing over from scratch!

Develop your powers, think of creative ways to kill the targets, and get out!

#23 Hades

Hades was one of those games you didn’t expect to be as good as it was, yet it was incredible.

You play Zagreus, who is the prince of the underworld. He decides to break out of the infernal realm to defy his father. But the journey to escape is more complex than even he knows. In this roguelike title, you’ll battle through near-endless waves of minions and monsters. But the twist is that you’ll do so with weapons and tools of the gods. So pick your best loadout, and see where the game takes you as you interact with the Greek pantheon and beyond.

You’ll soon see why many consider this game so addicting.

#22 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

When it comes to Star Wars titles, they either hit or miss entirely. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was thankfully the former category as Respawn Entertainment wove a brand new story within the galaxy far, far away and made it feel like it belonged.

You play as Cal Kestis, a former Jedi Padawan who was able to escape Order 66. However, he can’t stay in hiding forever and is soon thrown back into the fray alongside new allies.

His goal is to restore the Jedi Order, but how is that possible? As you progress through the game, you’ll help Cal reconnect with The Force and learn new abilities. Become the Jedi you were meant to be and restore balance to the galaxy!

#21 Metroid Dread

Next up is a game that’s just over a year old. Metroid Dread came out of nowhere in 2021 and wowed people with its crisp graphics and a return to the 2D gameplay style that Metroid was initially known for.

Samus Aran is back, and with hits new adventure set after the events of all previous titles, she’s sent to a planet that has a familiar foe reappear. But when she lands on the planet, she’s suddenly deep inside it with no memory of how she got there.

You must uncover the truth as you work your way through this hostile alien world. Gain new powers, build up your health and ammo supplies, and be wary of the volatile machines known as the E.M.M.I.

#20 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

FromSoftware has been on a path to making its games better and more diverse with every entry. For proof of this, look at Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The game features you as a disfigured warrior who a young lord in feudal Japan saves. However, when that lord is taken, you must do all you can to get him back and restore your honor.

The game features the brutal gameplay you’d expect from the dev team, but there are new elements to master. Such as how your warriors’ stealth will let you kill without being spotted.

Cut a path of vengeance until you get your lord back. Only then will you be at peace.

#19 Super Mario Odyssey

The Nintendo Switch had an incredible launch year when it came in 2017. The beginning was punctuated by a title we’ll get to later. But then, later in that year, another Game of the Year contender arrived with Super Mario Odyssey.

The game put Mario on yet another journey to save Princess Peach, but with a twist. This time, Mario has to stop Bowser from trying to marry Peach!

He’ll go across all-new kingdoms to keep up with the turtle tyrant. He won’t be alone, though. His new friend Cappy will be there to help him push through and “possess” specific individuals so Mario can overcome puzzles and beat bosses!

So jump up, Superstar! Let’s do the Odyssey!

#18 Resident Evil 2

The last of the Resident Evil titles we’ll talk about, Resident Evil 2, stands above the rest in specific ways, not the least because this game kicked off a series of remakes that are continuing even now.

The title completely rebuilds the original title and improves its look and how it plays. The game now feels like a modern title with the technology to let it be what it wants versus a “product of the times.”

You’ll play two different stories as Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield as they must escape a zombie-filled Raccoon City. So conserve your ammo, overcome obstacles, and stay alive no matter what.

#17 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Arguably the greatest RPG trilogy of all time, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition brings together the original three Mass Effect titles and then revamps them graphically to give you the best version of the game.

You’ll play as a completely customizable Commander Shepherd, who is life’s last best hope against the race known only as the Reapers. Across three games, you’ll fight to stop their takeover and amass a legendary crew of humans and aliens to take them down.

Whether you’re a gun-toting soldier or a biotic-wielder, you’ll control Shepherd throughout intense fights with the universe’s fate on the line. Just remember, your choices will decide the future of all life.

16 Persona 5

But you didn’t see this coming!

Persona 5 was the game that took the niche turn-based RPG series to the next level. Its blend of stylish graphics, menus, and cutscenes turned the series into a mainstream hit that got everyone’s attention.

You play as the young man soon to be called Joker, who will become a part of the Phantom Thieves. Their goal is to cure the hearts of humanity from the darkness that plagues them.

Explore your world and then dive into creative machinations of the heart to get the whole experience. You can even romance certain people you meet should you want!

#15 Marvel’s Spider-Man

There are only two superhero games on this list, and the first one is easily one of the best single-player experiences you’ll ever have. Marvel’s Spider-Man was developed by Insomniac Games, who made it an authentic Spider-Man story with their little twists on the formula.

The game puts you as Peter Parker on the cusp of finally getting a big break on his war on crime fighting. You put away the Kingpin, but that only starts the madness. New enemies arise and push Peter to his limit personally and professionally. He’ll have to go beyond his limit to stop all who come after him.

Arguably the best part of the game is web-slinging through the expanse of New York City. You’ll web and bound off buildings to get where you need to go. The city is full of content, and you’ll want to explore all of it.

#14 Red Dead Redemption 2

We’re sure some of you are mad that Red Dead Redemption 2 isn’t higher on this list, and make no mistake, this is a grand title that many will enjoy.

You play as Arthur Morgan, along with his gang of outlaws, who are trying to survive the Wild West that is slowly being tamed. To survive, they must pull off jobs, rob people, and get what they need to make it to the next day.

But as the noose tightens around their necks, Morgan must decide if being with his gang to the end is what he wants or feels he has to do. Explore a beautiful Wild West and make choices that will determine your fate and the fate of your gang.

#13 Undertale

Huh, Undertale is at #13; that’s odd. *shrugs in Sans*

Undertale is a brilliant game by creator Toby Fox that turns many gaming conventions on its head to deliver a thoughtful and emotional game that will end the way you decide.

Loosely, the plot is that you’re a human who falls into the world of monsters and must get out. But don’t take everything as you see it. For example, the combat system is unique in that you don’t have to fight your way through if you don’t want to.

So dive into the game, and see just how creative and wondrous Toby Fox made this game. Even the music is to die for!

#12 Portal 2

The original Portal was a game that no one knew they wanted until it was out. Portal 2 takes that to the next level making the puzzles and world even more expansive. True, part of the fun of this series is playing it with a friend in co-op, but you can play it all by yourself.

The hook of the game is the same, the Portal Gun. You’ll use it to solve puzzles by creating portals from one place to the next using physics to get the job done. Racking your brain to try and figure things out has never been more satisfying than it is here.

Oh, and the cake is still a lie.

#11 Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Just outside the ten best games ever is Final Fantasy 7 Remake. We dock this game a few points because while it is incredible, it took its sweet time to get here, and it only has a chunk of the original PS1 game. But everything else is fantastic.

You’ll play as Cloud Strife in the city of Midgard. He joins a group of radical activists known as Avalanche to stop the Shinra organization’s tyranny. The entire game has been remade from the ground up and stuffed full of content.

The beloved Final Fantasy characters have never looked better, and the evolved gameplay mechanics will have you enjoying every battle.

#10 Batman Arkham City

Starting our Top 10 is easily one of, if not the, best superhero game of all time. Before there was Marvel’s Spider-Man, there was the Arkham Trilogy, and Batman Arkham City stands above them as the title that proved how fun superhero games could be.

In it, Batman must infiltrate the new prison section of Gotham known as Arkham City; a deranged experiment headed up by Dr. Hugo Strange. He must survive the inmates and unravel the master plan but multiple members of his Rogue’s Gallery to save Gotham and all within it.

The free-flow combat is back and better than ever, and you’ll glide around the portion of the side to stop villains, do side quests, and be the Batman.

#9 Fallout 3

Some of you might protest that Fallout 4 isn’t on this list versus Fallout 3. But if you look at what Bethesda did with the third main entry, it set a tone for open-world games throughout the years, including many on this list.

You are a young child of the vault who must venture out into the world’s nuclear wasteland to find your father. The journey to get to him and the truth of the world will not be easy. But there’s so much to do in this world that you’ll welcome the challenge so you can overcome it.

Build your character the way you want, do the quests you want, and see how your actions affect the world around you.

Just remember, war never changes.

#8 Elden Ring

It’s honestly poetic that Elden Ring made it so high on this list. The game only came out in February of 2022 and is already hailed as one of the best games ever. As well as the easy frontrunner for the 2022 Game of the Year by most critics and fans.

But what is it that makes this game so unique? Simply put, FromSoftware did everything it could to advance its previous titles and add new flair to its next title.

The game features an open world for the first time while not sacrificing the brutal gameplay that gamers have come to love. Part of the fun is the challenge; you’ll wander this world of immortals and monsters to see just how many challenges there are.

#7 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt Red may not be on the biggest roll right now after what happened with Cyberpunk 2077, but many take heart that The Witcher is coming back and arguably will come back even stronger.

That’s saying something, given The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is hailed as one of the best RPGs ever. You play once more as Geralt of Rivia, who is called to action to protect his adopted daughter in Ciri. You’ll journey through medieval-style lands full of magic, monsters, and mayhem to save her and stop the darkness that is coming.

CD Projekt Red overloaded this game with content, and its DLC only adds more to the game. So once you enter in, you’ll be around for a while.

#6 God Of War

To be clear, we’re not talking about the original game from the PS2; we’re talking about the PS4 continuation that did a soft reboot of the franchise while still maintaining the original lore.

In the game, Kratos finds himself older, in a land full of Norse entities, and with a family once again. However, when his beloved wife dies, her final wish is for him and his son Atreus to go to a particular location deep in mystical lands to spread her ashes.

What comes from this is a deep father-and-son experience that plays much differently than the original games. Kratos is a different man, and he wields an axe instead of his Blades of Chaos.

Dive into this game and see why so many anticipate God of War Ragnarok.

#5 Grand Theft Auto V

Behold one of the best-selling games of all time. A game that is still selling well despite it being out for almost a decade name. Grand Theft Auto V shocked many people, not just with its quality but its longevity thanks to GTA Online. A spinoff that became so successful that you could eventually buy it without the main game.

The main title focuses on three different men in the fictional Los Santos, where trying to get by can be a life-and-death experience. The game offered players a lot of freedom, and the online portion kept bringing people back with updated content.

#4 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the launch title for the Nintendo Switch, and it instantly became not only one of the most-beloved titles in the franchise but one of the best games ever made.

Why? Because for the first time, Link could explore Hyrule at his leisure. You can have him go straight to the main dungeons, or you could go to the mini-dungeons to get stronger, or you could do side quests, and so on. You had no tether, and it was freeing!

Plus, this version of Hyrule was alive like never before. Weather patterns, enemies resurrected at random times, things happening at certain times of the day, etc. There was so much to do in it that, for the first time, the main story felt like something you only needed to do eventually.

#3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls franchise for years has been one of the peaks of single-player content, and that peak reached a crescendo with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

This was the ultimate game for those who wanted to dive into a world and not come out of it for a long time. Consequences be danged. You’ll play as a Dragonborn and venture across Skyrim’s realm on adventures you pick and choose throughout your time.

The main game alone has hundreds of hours of content, then you dive into the DLC, and you’ll get even more! The game is what you want it to be, so have fun in it!

#2 Half-Life 2

We know many of you wish this list had Half-Life 3 on it, but sadly, it’s not to be. Nor can we say for sure that the game will ever be made. However, that just makes Half-Life 2 all the more important and grander. Or, if you’ve never played it before, all the more vital that you do so before too long.

You play Gordon Freeman once again and try to save the world from an alien threat. But Valve took gameplay to the next level by ensuring that everything you do affects the environments around you. So wield your crowbar and an assortment of other weapons to save the world. While also figuring out the truth about what’s happening.

#1 Ghost of Tsushima – Director’s Cut

Trust us when we say there were MANY games we could’ve put at the #1 spot, but Ghost of Tsushima – Director’s Cut is on top because of what the base game did for players and what the director’s cut added to it.

You play as a samurai trying to defend an island from invaders. But that only scratches the surface of this profound experience. You’ll travel across a beautifully rendered Japan and meet various unique characters who all add to the story.

Plus, intense swordfights within the title are all about skill and not button-mashing. As a result, many consider this one of the greatest games ever, and it’s single-player to boot.