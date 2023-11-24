Hideki Kamiya Isn’t Up For Working With Other Legendary Game Devs

Sometimes, it's best to work on your own.

One of the things that the gaming community, regarding the developers, sometimes does is team up to work together on something special. These unique collaborations can bring together franchises you would have never expected and deliver shocking moments and reveals when the time comes to announce them. Great examples of this include when Nintendo and Ubisoft came together to make their franchise featuring Mario and the Rabbids or when Square Enix and Disney came together to make Kingdom Hearts. But if you’re hoping that “free agent” Hideki Kamiya will go somewhere and try to team up with another legendary creator to work on something, he’s not up for that.

In sports, it’s not uncommon for a free agent superstar to go team up with another superstar or several superstars to make a “super team” and attempt to dominate the league. But during a special YouTube video where he answered fan questions, Hideki Kamiya said it “wouldn’t work” for him to go to another developer with a superstar lead and attempt to work with them:

“Look, it would be a disaster! It doesn’t work like in Dragon Ball, where Goku fuses with other characters. Two people with completely different personalities and ideas would clash. There’s no way you’d get a decent game of that. Why is that hard for people to understand?”

We think he might be exaggerating things just a little bit, as such collaborations are possible. However, we do see his point. For example, we can understand how, given his own creative process, it might be a hindrance to try and work with another developer given how his “creative vision” and their “creative vision” might clash.

For example, could you imagine Kamiya trying to work with Hideo Kojima on a project? Or Masahiro Sakurai? Or Tetsuya Nomura? All three are legendary game developers, but each has their own unique style that has led to them having much success, just like Kamiya has a unique style that has led him to success. In his mind, taking things on a different path is best. But what that path would be is what we’re still trying to figure out.

After all, when Kamiya left PlatinumGames, it wasn’t without restrictions. He has to wait a whole year before making another video game. That’s why gamers were asking this question about where he might end up next. While that answer is still unclear, we can narrow his prospects by his answer.