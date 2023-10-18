Assassin’s Creed Mirage Datamine Potentially Unveiled A Massive Setting Change

Ubisoft has a few franchises that they hold onto closely. One of the franchises that continue to see new installments released and teams consistently working on the next project is Assassin’s Creed. The franchise has just seen a recent release into the marketplace this month with Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Fortunately, if you’re a fan of the IP, then you know that there are a few other projects in the works, including a title called Assassin’s Creed: Hexe. It’s a codenamed project right now, but a new data mine uncovered a tease for the project that was supposedly set to take place after finishing the campaign of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Thanks to PlayStation LifeStyle, we’re finding out about a recent data mine that Sliderv2 uncovered. The individual took to their YouTube channel and uploaded the clip for players to check out. It’s not a massive video clip, but it indicates that Ubisoft might be moving further into the future. You can view the clip in the video we have embedded below. But it’s mainly a conversation between two individual Animus Operators. Their conversation was talking about a recent report that was attached to a person named William Miles.

Eventually, this conversation led to a great shift that happened during the twenty-first century. It’s then pointed out that this was ancient history, which looks like there is going to be a massive time jump planned for Assassin’s Creed: Hexe. Of course, as others pointed out, the fact that this clip was pulled could mean that Ubisoft had since shifted their plans about the future project, and this time jump might not happen. At any rate, it’s still an interesting find to check out and potentially point us toward some kind of futuristic setting.

Whatever the case ends up being, we’ll have to wait for Ubisoft to make the grand reveal of just what they have planned for the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. With that said, the current installment is Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a game we saw released into the marketplace earlier this month. Overall, the game follows a younger Basim Ibn Ishaq before the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. We’ll follow Basim as he goes from being a common street thief to a member of the Hidden Ones. Players can pick up a copy of the game right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platforms.