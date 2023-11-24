Top 11 Upcoming MMORPGs of 2024

MMORPGs are very popular still, and 2024 will have several you may want to check out!

#11 Blue Protocol

Let’s start out with a rather classic-style MMORPG title. Blue Protocol puts you in an anime-style world where you have no idea who you are or where you came from, and you must venture out into the unknown to figure it out!

The game boasts a simple control scheme to let you control your character in battle, which will be great for when you’re knee-deep in a conflict. You’ll be able to customize everything about your character. Your looks, your combat style, etc., all of it is on the table.

Then, you’ll party with other characters to take down monsters and save the world!

#10 Chrono Odyssey

If you’re looking for an MMORPG with a deep combat system that’ll keep you on your toes and make every battle fresh, Chrono Odyssey might be the one to look out for.

The game has multiple game mechanics working in its favor, including having the ability to wield multiple weapons at once and bring them out during a fight. Plus, there’s a time manipulation element you’ll be able to use, too.

Then, when you’re ready for the boss battles, you’ll fight alongside scores of players to bring down terrible beasts. Just remember to work together! You can only make it through if you’re a united front!

#9 The Quinfall

MMORPGs are known to have vast worlds to explore simply because they often have to create loads of content to keep people playing the games. In The Quinfall, things are a little different because the game boasts that it has the largest area of ANY MMO ever created. Hopefully, you’ll find plenty to do within it because gamers don’t do well with large empty spaces. Right, Bethesda?

Jokes aside, the game will give you many options for how to build your character and how they’ll explore the world. Plus, the world will change and evolve with the passing of time and the seasons.

So don’t blink, as the world may change before your eyes.

#8 BitCraft

While most MMORPGs simply ask you to explore the world and see what’s in it, BitCraft wants to do something else. It wants you to go into the world and build it up how you see fit!

You’ll get to build your towns anywhere you desire! Do you like a certain patch of forest? Build something on it! Did you find something valuable in the mountains? Then, build a place to stake a claim on it!

With a procedurally generated world, the possibilities for you and your creations are endless. So dive into the title and see just how big and grand you can make things!

#7 ArcheAge 2

Sequels in MMORPGs are rare but not uncommon. It all boils down to whether a single MMORPG can “go on forever” via expansion packs, or there’s a significant need to create a sequel to “breathe life” into the title.

For ArcheAge 2, the first game was a success, and they did a sequel to make things even better. The title from Korea will boast many things to keep gamers interested, including using Unreal Engine 5 to make the graphics leagues above what other MMOs use.

Plus, they’re adding new things for you to do, including creating whole towns for your player and their allies and making an even deeper storyline.

#6 Ashes of Creation

The question of many MMORPGs focuses on how much of an impact a single player will have on the world.

In Ashes of Creation, you’ll find out very quickly that EVERY player can have a SIGNIFICANT impact on the world and everyone in it.

The reason is that you can do just about anything in the game, and it’ll impact other characters, realms, and so on. You can raise armies to lay siege to castles and become royalty. Or you can make a massive commercial empire affecting everything sold in the land.

Everything you and your fellow players do matters, so go see how much you can change the world!

#5 Ashfall

Oh, look! It’s an MMO where the world has ended because of AI and nuclear weapons! Who could’ve seen that coming? Yeah, we did. Judgment Day is inevitable.

Regardless, Ashfall has you on a quest to find the “Core of Creation,” and you’ll need to search for it in a vast wasteland that is full of perils and monsters. The good news is that you’ll have plenty of options for how to deal damage to foes. Plus, you can play with friends or recruit other characters on your journey to find the core!

So load up and get ready; you never know what rests just outside your sight.

#4 Pax Dei

Let’s return to the more “traditional” setting for MMOs, shall we? Pax Dei will put you in a medieval world full of potential and ask you to do whatever you want in it.

For example, there’s a “safe haven” where you can build a home or build up a guild with friends and allies. You’ll be safe in this place.

But if you desire more action and adventure, you’ll want to go outside of this place. The farther you go, the more dangers you’ll encounter! So, will you play it safe and build a nice life for yourself? Or will you see what awaits you in the world beyond?

#3 Path of Exile 2

While not an MMORPG in the traditional sense, Path of Exile 2 is an MMO with plenty to do and is the sequel to one of the best action RPG-style titles ever.

The game puts you in a dark world where you seek out those who have wronged you. That’s not easy to do, given all the enemies that are around. The way you build up your character is by defeating foes and taking what they leave behind!

You can build yourself into anything you want, so don’t be afraid to experiment and see what happens! Then, you can start over and see what you do differently the next time!

#2 Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

It didn’t go well when Square Enix first tried to make an MMORPG out of its beloved RPG franchise. But with its second attempt, things took a much better turn, and it’s still going!

To that end, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is the first expansion that’ll feature content after the end of the years-long story that wrapped up in the previous content drop. As the name implies, it’s the “dawn” of a new day, and you’ll get to blaze a new trail across a new land.

Plus, there will be some interesting characters awaiting you on your quest. So whether you’re a new player or a veteran, there will be plenty for you to do.

#1 World of Warcraft: The War Within

While Blizzard’s MMO hasn’t been “in top form” over the last several years, the publisher hasn’t given up on it just yet. Instead, it recently announced a set of THREE expansions that’ll come over the next few years, and the first is World of Warcraft: The War Within.

In this first expansion of the “WorldSoul Saga,” you’ll head not for a new country within Azeroth but into the ground and seek out the threats that lurk within the depths of the world!

A dark force is trying to raise a spider army, and you must stop them from completing their plans! While details are still light, things will get very creepy in this new story!