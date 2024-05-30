Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Reveals Third Official Trailer

The game releases on all platforms in just over two weeks.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, an enhanced version of the 2021 game Shin Megami Tensei V, will be released in just over two weeks, and a new trailer has just been released for the occasion. Dubbed ‘The Ultimate Beginning,’ the three-minute shows off many of the title’s characters, story, locations, demons, and battle elements.

Check out the new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance below (on YouTube, sadly, as the English version has been age-restricted).

In a change from the original game, Vengeance will feature two distinct story paths: Canon of Creation and Canon of Vengeance. The former is the same story as the original, while the latter is entirely unique to the new title and promises to diverge drastically mid-way through the campaign.

“When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks the protagonist’s walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious,” the game’s description reads. “He finds himself in a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at. Before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino.”

Vengeance will also include over 270 distinct demons, quite a few more than the original release.

Earlier this month, Atlus announced that the original title would be delisted from the Nintendo eShop ahead of Vengeance’s release on June 14.

The original game was released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2021. It was nominated for Best Role-Playing Game at The Game Awards 2021 and Role-Playing Game of the Year at the 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will be released on June 14 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.