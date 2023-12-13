Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen – Everything You Need to Know

The first DLC for Square's latest flagpole is here with Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen but what are the details?

Final Fantasy XVI may be something of a divisive entry in the series long and storied history but that’s hardly a surprise at this point in the franchise. After the glorious heyday of entries VI-X, it seems like few mainline additions to the series or spin-offs can clear the expectations of such a dedicated fandom. This is doubly so for the DLC of the franchise as well.

Luckily for fans who did enjoy Final Fantasy XVI, however, Square Enix recently announced not one but two DLC packs for the PS5 exclusive. The first, Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen, was available within hours of its announcement at the 2023 Game Awards, and the second, A Rising Tide, is expected to arrive during the first quarter of 2024

How Long is the DLC for Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen?

Depending on your playstyle, you’ll likely find that it takes 2-4 hours to complete Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen. This may also change depending on whether you’re playing on New Game + and/or Final Fantasy Mode but in our experience on Final Fantasy difficulty, we were still able to wrap up with the DLC in around 4 hours.

Considering the relatively low price point for the DLC (roughly $10), most players will likely think that this is a fair amount of content for their money.

How Does New Game + Final Fantasy Mode Affect the Difficulty of Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen?

As we mentioned above, playing the DLC on Final Fantasy mode can make a pretty sizable difference in your experience. However, this can be somewhat deceiving at first, as you’ll begin the DLC by steamrolling enemies who should be well out of your wheelhouse. For instance, we began Echoes of the Fallen at roughly level 80 and were still handily downing level 93 enemies and the like with little effort.

This will change heavily once you reach the tower that comprises the main events of the DLC, though. In our playthrough on the higher difficulty, we were flying by the seat of our pants through the intense gauntlet of bosses, mini-bosses, and punishing enemy combinations. What makes the DLC even tougher is that once you reach the spire, the entire journey must be completed without leaving the area.

While this might sound relatively simple, there is no merchant to buy items from throughout Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen, meaning you’re stuck with whatever you’ve got when you finally reach Omega at the end of the DLC, who is by far the toughest boss in the game. There are, however, item pickups throughout, and, as usual, the boss has multiple start points as you make progress on it.

What Are the Requirements to Start the DLC?

To start the DLC for Final Fantasy XVI, you’ll need to have reached the game’s final mission, Back to Their Origins. You’ll also need to have completed the Jill-centric side mission Priceless and the Josh and Clive-centric sidequest Where There’s a Will. This is because both characters and Torgal are present in the DLC and, thus, must be in your party. After you’ve fulfilled these requirements, you can start the quest by talking to Charon at the Hideaway.