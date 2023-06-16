Final Fantasy XVI File Size Revealed

Final Fantasy fans are counting down the days as we inch closer and closer to that fabled launch date for Final Fantasy XVI. The title will be springing into the marketplace this June 22, 2023, and when it does, you’ll find that the game will be ready to download on your PlayStation 5. But if you were wondering just how much storage this game will end up taking, prepare yourselves.

Thanks to a report from Tech4Gamers, we’re finding that some copies of Final Fantasy XVI have started to land early. That’s not uncommon, as some games typically land in the marketplace retail shops a few days early or even ship out before the street date hits. But this allows us to look into the Final Fantasy XVI box. According to the physical box and Tech4Gamer’s report, we’re finding that this game will require over 100GB of storage space.

That’s quite a hefty size but not the biggest out there. Games are pretty common for large AAA titles to take up quite a bit of storage space. The larger the game, then, the more room you’re gonna have to sacrifice on your console hard drive. But that’s not always bad if you’re planning to spend a lot of time playing through these games. Fortunately, you can upgrade the storage drive for your PlayStation 5, so if you need more space, then it’s best to purchase a larger SSD.

Most consoles come with a 1TB storage drive, but even that anymore is not cutting it. A few big game releases will easily take over the amount of storage space you’ll have available for these drives. The folks over at Microsoft just unveiled a new model for the Xbox Series S that bumps up the storage space to 1TB because of just how large some games are shipping these days, which makes anything below 1TB a real struggle.

Now the question will be how well Final Fantasy XVI performs. Currently, the game is set to launch on June 22, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5. This is a timed exclusive deal, so eventually, we’ll see a PC release. But so far, Square Enix has hyped up the time spent on optimizing this game for the PlayStation 5 platform. So it should have a smooth launch, but we’re only days away from finding out if that’s true or not.