15 New Upcoming Science Fiction Games of 2023

Sci-Fi titles are actually a bit more far-reaching than many think. Mainly because it’s a low bar to cross when you think about it. Regardless, video game developers love to make titles of this type, and 2023 will be packed with them.

#15 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: October 4, 2022 (Early Access) Expected Full Launch 2023

It’s not hard to see why Overwatch 2 is a sci-fi title, it’s set in an alternate version of the world where various things have happened that led to major advancements in technology for better and for worse. Not to mention, there are characters here that aren’t exactly human…looking at you, Winston.

Regardless, Overwatch 2 is going to be a title that is constantly updated throughout 2023 much like how the original game was. It’s hard to predict how Activision-Blizzard will try and separate the titles in terms of content overall, but fans of the franchise will definitely be around to find out.

#14 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Intercept Games

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

The original Kerbal Space Program went from an “odd title” to one of the most popular around for reasons only known to gamers. So naturally, Kerbal Space Program 2 will need to do its best to top the original, wouldn’t you say?

Thankfully, the team is trying to do just that, as they’ve rebuilt the game from the ground up to make use of modern gaming technology, and expand what the game can do.

Don’t get us wrong, the core is still there. You’ll need to help the Kerbals make a successful space program, then colonize planets for resources and so on. But beyond that you’ll find interstellar travel, be able to use all sorts of new technology to fly, and more.

#13 Aliens Dark Descent

Developer: Tindalos Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

While the movie line for Aliens may be treading water, the video game line is still going strong in its own way, and 2023 will continue that with Aliens Dark Descent.

The game will focus on a group of Colonial Marines who are sent to Moon Lethe in order to defeat some Xenomorphs. But that’s just the beginning of their problems, as there are not only aliens there, but terrifying monsters beyond them, as well as traitorous marines from another unit.

Unlike in previous games, you’ll be controlling a full-on squad to take down threats, and you’ll need to pick the best team possible and then upgrade them over time so you can handle all these challenges, and make it off the moon alive.

#12 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2023

Say what you will about the Avatar movie and the franchise that is FINALLY growing from it (and trust us, we know some of you have a lot to say), but you can’t deny that James Cameron “did it again” by making a world and creation that had a lot of imagination put into it.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is going to be an extension of that and the movie in the best of ways. Because in the game you’ll be playing as your own Na’Vi, and explore the western continent of Pandora, a place we’ve never seen yet. You’ll be tasked with various things on your adventure, so be sure to “see” all you can in the game.

#11 The Invincible

Developer: Starward Industries, Stardward Industries

Publisher: Starward Industries, 11 Bit Studios

Platforms: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: 2023

The Invincible is a very unique title in the sci-fi genre. Because it’s a mix of adventure, mystery, and arguably, ethics. You see, in the title, you are a famous astrobiologist, who is sent to the planet known as Regis III in order to help research things for Earth.

But soon after you arrive, your crewmates go missing. Now, you must find them, and as you search for them, you realize that Regis III is so much different than you realized, and every choice you make might be the different between life and death, as well as ignorance and discovery.

There are a lot of layers to The Invincible, how you play it will determine all the levels you see.

#10 Pragmata

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Capcom has made a lot of unique IP over the years (even though they refuse to bring some of them back like Darkstalkers and Viewtiful Joe…), but some might argue that Pragmata is one of their most unique.

We say this because the teaser trailer for the game shows a lot of things that at present don’t make sense. Including the fate of Earth as it looks as though it’s both collapsed, and also surrounded by some kind of unique technology.

Furthermore, there is a strange girl in the trailer who is “protected” by someone in a spacesuit, and yet it’s clear that the girl isn’t quite human.

So what is the point of this game? We’ll just have to wait for more information.

#9 Aftermath

Developer: One-O-One Games

Publisher: Meta Publishing

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

You are Charlie Gray, and as a proud and successful astronaut, your world and life couldn’t be any better…but life is such a fragile thing…

After a disastrous re-entry, Charlie started to spiral, until eventually she found herself in a world that wasn’t her own, and is desperate to figure everything out, and to find the “only thing that matters” in Sammy.

You’ll need to explore this very odd world in order to figure out what is going on, fight the monsters that roam this new land, and get items to help you along the way.

There’s a deep mystery here, and it surrounds Charlie at every waking moment. Will you figure out what is going on?

#8 Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

If that last title was “a bit too much” for you, we understand, so how about a game where you will get to shoot dinosaurs with sci-fi weaponry? Does that sound more your speed?

Good! Because in Exoprimal, that’s exactly what you’ll get to do! The world is being hit by random and seemingly unending waves of dinosaurs from the past. Your only hope is to don a special mech suit and make sure that they go extinct for real this time.

You can play Exoprimal with friends or take on the dinosaurs on your own. Either way, you have a job to do, and you really don’t want to fail at this one.

#7 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Certain world events have kept S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl from coming out this year, and that’s fine because that means by the time it arrives in 2023, it’ll be truly ready to go.

In the game, you’ll once again go into the exclusion zone of Chernobyl, but being as a second bomb went off near the area nearly two decades before, it’s a much different place now than it was then.

You’ll need to search the grounds, get materials, and most importantly, stay away from foes. Not the least of which are the horrifying mutants that you will see from time to time.

Do you think you can survive what this place has become?

#6 Dead Space

Developer: Motive Studios

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: January 27, 2023

“Wait, isn’t that game one that’s been out for a while now?” Correct, if we were talking about the OG Dead Space, it would’ve been out for years now, but we’re talking about the remake of the original game that is set for next year.

In it, you’ll once again play as the engineer named Isaac as he travels into space to find his partner, but instead finds himself taking on all sorts of dangers that no one could’ve predicted.

The original game was a horror genre masterpiece in the minds of many, so now imagine getting to play it on next-gen consoles.

#5 Robocop: Rogue City

Developer: Teyon

Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5m Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: June 2023

Robocop has been in more games than you likely think, including being in the recent Mortal Kombat title (where he could square off with the Terminator!)

But he hasn’t been in his own unique title for some time, which makes Robocop: Rogue City so special. This game will indeed let you play as Alex Murphy during his time in Detroit, and your prime directives are as clear as day: protect the innocent and uphold the law.

Doing so won’t be easy as a menagerie of enemies will be coming after you. So you’ll need to use your weaponry as best you can in order to fight crime, and to not become as corrupt as those seeking to undo you.

#4 Horizon Call of the Mountain

Developer: Firesprite, Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: 2023 PSVR2

Without a doubt, the Horizon franchise is one of the best new franchises of the last several years, and now, it’s going to be heading to VR via Horizon Call of the Mountain. In this game you won’t be playing as Aloy though, you’ll be an entirely new character in a new area to explore. Though Aloy and other faces will show up from time to time.

This game was built for the PS VR, and that means you’ll have beautiful graphics to truly make you feel like you’re there, and increase the tension when it comes to the battles you’ll have to face.

So in other words, make sure you have a wide area to move in wherever you play this.

#3 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

The Fallen Order Star Wars game was a hit in many ways (not that EA seems to realize this with certain tweets that they have made…), and it was inevitable that it would get a sequel. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced not too long ago, and it revealed that Cal Kestis will indeed be back, but there will be some new twists here.

Not the least of which is that apparently he lost his lightsaber to the Inquisitors, and, he’ll be seeking help from an unidentified person in a bancta tank.

What improvements will the game make on the original? How will the story connect to others in the Star Wars line? You’ll have to wait until next year to find out.

#2 Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: Spring 2023

What? We’re on a superhero kick right now, so yeah, we put Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League towards the top spot. Plus, there’s a character named King Shark, what’s more sci-fi than that? Don’t say lightsabers…

Anyway, in this title, the evil Starro has descended from the stars and is trying to take over the world via the Justice League (who are under its control). As a result, the “greatest heroes” we have left to try and stop them are…the Suicide Squad. Yep, this couldn’t possibly go wrong.

Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark and Deadshot will each be playable to you, and you can even bring in friends to co-op the squad to get the job done!

…or die trying…

#1 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: Q1/Q2 2023

In truth, Starfield just oozes the fact that “it’s a sci-fi game”, mainly because you’re literally going into space to go and explore the universe in certain ways, you have robot companions, and so on.

You play as someone who is part of a team that is set to explore the stars farther than humanity has reached in its many years of space. Trying to find special artifacts that might just advance humanity even more.

You’ll get to create your own character and then reach out to the stars to see what they offer. You’ll apparently have “unparalleled freedom”, meaning you can have an infinite amount of adventures depending on how you play it, then replay it.