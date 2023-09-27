PlayStation Plus October 2023 Games Confirmed

PlayStation Plus has been a staple subscription service to tack on with your console. It’s been around for ages now, and there’s a pretty good chance you’re a subscriber. However, if you never got around to subscribing, the subscription service was proven quite popular with players. You’re getting access to online multiplayer, exclusive deals, and, best of all, a few free video games each month. Now, a few tiers are available for the PlayStation Plus service, but even the entry tier will get access to monthly games for free. Today, we’re finding out what is being offered through PlayStation Plus for October.

Just yesterday, we reported on a leak for PlayStation Plus’s October 2023 offerings. The leak came from a rather reliable individual online, so you likely already know two of the games being offered. The Callisto Protocol and Farming Simulator 22 were the two games that leaked before Sony’s PlayStation Blog announcement. Both of those games are now confirmed to be heading into the PlayStation Plus monthly games offering for October. However, the third game, which was a mystery, has since been unveiled to be Weird West.

All of these games are also accessible across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. So, if you are after something to enjoy on either console, these three games might keep you busy. Best of all, since October is bound to have you itching for a spooky game to play, The Callisto Protocol might be a game you’ll want to take advantage of this coming month. However, you will have to wait a bit before accessing any of these games.

These games won’t be accessible for subscribers until October 3, 2023. But even if you don’t subscribe until after that day, you will have until November 6, 2023, to claim these games for your account. With that said, you still have time to claim the games that were unveiled for this month. If you haven’t already done so, the games that were released in September of 2023 are Saints Row, Black Desert, and Generation Zero. Meanwhile, if you have one of the premium tiers of Essential on PlayStation Plus, you’ll have access to even more games with the Game Catalog. Each month, there is a slew of games added to the Game Catalog for players to enjoy. However, much like PlayStation Plus month game offerings, you’ll eventually see these titles added to the Game Catalog removed from the service.