PlayStation Plus October 2023 Games Partially Leaked

Update:

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus October games.

Original Story…

It’s hard to believe that we’re already through the month of September. There have been some big notable game releases this month. That trend is going to carry on with some additional big video game releases for October. However, if you’re a fan of subscription services, you know that the start of a new month means an assortment of new releases. We’re waiting for the official announcements to roll out from the likes of Microsoft regarding their Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Likewise, Sony will be revealing their PlayStation Plus offerings for October. However, we do have a partial leak of what we can expect on PlayStation Plus.

I’m sure you might be well familiar with billbil-kun on X. This user has a strong track record of sharing some of the PlayStation Plus games coming for the following month. While we don’t have everything unveiled just yet, there are a couple of games that were leaked out for those on PlayStation Plus. More specifically, these are the games coming to all PlayStation Plus members. After all, there are higher tiers available that will unlock the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. So, for now, we know what is landing for those who are only sticking with the PlayStation Plus Essential tier.

EXCLUSIVE

🚨 PS Plus Essential – October 2023 🚨



Here are 2 of the 3 headliners of Playstation Plus Monthly Games lineup for October 2023 !#PsPlus #playstationplus https://t.co/1xFxHT6idG — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) September 26, 2023

According to the industry insider, the two games that are slated to launch on PlayStation Plus for the month of October are The Callisto Protocol and Farming Simulator 2022. Being the month of October, you’re likely wanting a bit of horror in your life to go along with the Halloween season. So, that should be a more than welcomed addition to The Callisto Protocol. If things get too intense and you need a break, then Farming Simulator 2022 might come in clutch. At any rate, these are not the officially revealed games quite yet.

While this industry insider has a strong proven track record, we’re still having to wait for the official lineup to be unveiled by Sony. At the very least, you’ll likely see those two games, along with potentially another game, unveiled when Sony makes their official PlayStation Blog post. Meanwhile, in other recent news regarding Sony, we know that they have just released a new rating system for their PlayStation Store. However, the fear of another massive leak inbound for Sony might overshadow this exciting new addition due to a recent ransomware attack.