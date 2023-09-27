Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Influx of Players Are To Blame For Auto Save Woes

Cyberpunk 2077 fans have a reason to dive right back into Night City this week. Just yesterday, we saw the release of Phantom Liberty into the marketplace. This expansion, which brings V into a new questline and area, is something that is gaining quite a bit of attention for CD Projekt Red. While reviews and impressions have been positive, fans are running into an issue. It looks like auto-save and synching might be delayed. Today, we’re getting word as to why this is happening from the development team.

If you’re planning to play through Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, you might want to stick with manual saves, quick saves, and point-of-no-return saves. This is because you’re going to find some issues right now with auto-save synching. The problem is due to the amount of players logging into the game right now, according to a post from the CD Projekt Red support account on X. The developers noted that there are thousands of players jumping into Phantom Liberty, which is seeing a lot of traffic and cross-progression backend. As a result, there will be some temporary delays to the auto-save synching.

As thousands of players jump in on #PhantomLiberty, we're seeing a lot of traffic on our Cross Progression backend. You might experience temporary delays in auto save syncing. Manual saves, quick saves and Point-of-no-Return saves will continue to be synced as normal. — CD PROJEKT RED CS (@CDPRED_Support) September 27, 2023

Fortunately, all the other saves mentioned will synch as normal. This is a relief to those who are not strictly relying on autosaves. Likewise, this is also showing the development team how much positive reception Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is having right now. With so many players actively enjoying Phantom Liberty, it’s proof that players can’t get enough of Night City. Unfortunately, it might be a good while before we get another helping of this franchise from CD Projekt Red.

As you know, Phantom Liberty is the only expansion released officially from the development team. The move to a new game engine is forcing the studio to continue the game any further. But we do know that the franchise would continue to see new content. We’ll just see that next major installment on a new engine. Fortunately, there are mods available to give players more content from the community. Of course, if you have been dealing with mods for Cyberpunk 2077 prior to Phantom Liberty, you might have noticed the mods are disabled.

Before Phantom Liberty launched CD Projekt, Red alerted followers that they would disable all mods with the expansion. This is due to some mods not behaving as intended or causing problems with the actual official content introduced to the game. The developers are instead encouraging players to hold off enabling these mods until the creators are able to confirm they are stable enough to use with the new expansion.