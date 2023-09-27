Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – How To Start The DLC

The Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 is here. Available for $29.99 on PC, Xbox and Playstation platforms, the expansion sends you to a new district of Night City. Dog Town is a fortified section of the city controlled by an army of independent mercenaries. The complex new area includes new quests, weapons and gear — and an entirely new Perk Tree you can unlock earn by starting the first job of the DLC. Learn what it takes to get started here.

More Cyberpunk 2077 guides:

Cyberpunk 2077 Guides | 10 Quick Tips | 5 Weirdest Items You Don’t Want To Miss | All Romance Options Guide | How To Find Hideo Kojima & BB | Easter Eggs Guide | How To Improve Performance On PC & Console | Develop Rooms & Easter Eggs | Edgerunner Jacket Location | Best Ending Guide | Powerful Early Katana | Best Cyberdecks

How To Start Phantom Liberty

After downloading Phantom Liberty, start playing and you’ll eventually be contacted by a mysterious caller. Before that can occur, you’ll need to progress through the story up to a certain point.

Phantom Liberty Requirements :

: You must progress the story through Act 2 .

. Complete the main job ‘ Transmission ‘ in Pacifica.

‘ in Pacifica. After completing this Main Job, the DLC story can begin.

Alternatively, you can start a New Game and select to skip straight to the point where the Phantom Liberty expansion is playable. If you’ve progressed past the required mission or skipped ahead, you can start Phantom Liberty by following these steps.

Starting Phantom Liberty :

: An ‘Unknown Caller’ will contact V. This ‘Songbird’ will contact you automatically while you are exploring Night City. It won’t happen immediately.

This will begin the quest ‘ Dog Eat Dog ‘ and you’ll be directed to Dog Town , a new district in Night City.

‘ and you’ll be directed to , a new district in Night City. Entering the district on-foot will begin a long series of jobs that begin the expansion storyline.

Entering Dog Town on foot, you’ll be attacked. You’ll meet a character named Songbird at the pedestrian entrance. Armed mercenaries control access to this highly militarized area of the city.

For V’s safety, Songbird locks out Johnny Silverhand. She’s hacked your relic and asking for your help. New Air Force One has been hacked, with the NUS President on board. Don’t worry, Johnny Silverhand won’t be muted for too long. You’ll eventually get him back.

Unlocking the Relic Perk Tree :

: Agreeing to help Songbird will unlock the Relic Perk Tree.

This new Perk Tree can be upgraded by acquiring special Relic Points.

Relic Points are acquired by finding Militech Data Terminals.

are acquired by finding Militech Data Terminals. Data Terminals all located in Dogtown — look for a blue icon on the map.

Progressing ‘Dog Eat Dog‘, Songbird will lead you deeper into the city. Follow her underground and into the market. You’ll need to sneak (or fight) through a small group of mercs, then follow her through the market to the construction site in the center of the abandoned stadium. The mission will progress until you reach the top of the stadium — where you’ll witness Space Force One crash. This leads directly into the next main job.

This is a long series of Main Jobs — it takes about 3~ hours to complete the prologue of Phantom Liberty. Once you’ve reached a safe house, you’ll be able to fully explore the new district of Dog Town and start unlocking enhancements. You’ll also find extremely powerful (and expensive) weapons in the central market. Enjoy exploring everything Dog Town has to offer.