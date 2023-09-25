Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Launch Trailer Revealed

There’s quite a bit of hype and a resurgence with Cyberpunk 2077. The video game, as you all know, had a very rocky launch. This title was filled with bugs and technical issues that even prompted Sony to remove the game completely from their PlayStation Store. So, with all these issues clearly present with the base game, CD Projekt Red was forced to scrap most of its post-launch content planned. Instead, the developers went to work to ensure the game met their standards. That took a lot of time, but we’re finally at that point where you can enjoy the game. However, tomorrow will be the official release of the only expansion CD Projekt Red is bringing to the game.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is nearly here. While it’s likely that there were several plans in place to support Cyberpunk 2077 after its release, we’re instead just getting a single expansion. Phantom Liberty is also set within the base game campaign. For those of you hopeful that we’ll get a new epilogue that might have forced one ending to be canon, you’re out of luck. Instead, players will find Phantom Liberty will open up midway through the game campaign. It’s also been encouraged by the development team to start a new save file if you’re planning to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

This is due to the game getting a series of enhancements and revamps from the recent 2.0 update. That update changed quite a bit of the game, and it’s a good idea to start new in order to grasp the changes made fully. Of course, with that said, there is a bit more to Phantom Liberty if you’re after a new storyline. We know that this expansion is set to be a spy thriller experience. You’ll find V having to save the NUSA president in this epic storyline. Furthermore, this expansion also opens up a brand new area called Dogtown.

Within Dogtown, you’ll get a new location to explore, characters to meet, quests to take on, and exclusive gear only found within this region. Unfortunately, this expansion, along with the recent 2.0 update, is not going to be available across all the platforms Cyberpunk 2077 launched on. Instead, you’ll only find the update and expansion for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can view the official launch trailer for Phantom Liberty as we wait for the expansion’s official arrival on September 26, 2023.