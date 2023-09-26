Honkai: Star Rail Lynx Trace Guide

Lynx is another addition to the Jarilo-VI characters. She is a 4-Star Quantum healer.

Until now, the only 4-Star Healer in Honkai: Star Rail was Natasha. While Natasha is still a great option, Lynx can finally step in for all of your Quantum-lacking teams. But Lynx goes a step further by applying certain effects to her allies during her Skill. She can do more than heal. She can also temporarily increase a character’s Max HP.

Honkai: Star Rail Lynx Ascension Guide | Honkai: Star Rail Fu Xuan Ascension Guide | Honkai: Star Rail Fu Xuan Eidolon Guide

Since healing and other buffs come from her Skill, prioritize upgrading her Skill Trace. Next, focus on her Ultimate for additional party healing and debuffing. Leave her Basic ATK for last, you’ll only use it for Weakness Breaks or because you ran out of Skill Points.

Basic ATK – Ice Crampon Technique

Lynx deals Quantum DMG equal to 25% of her Max HP to a single enemy.

Basic ATK Materials

Level 2 6 Extinguished Core

3 Seed of Abundance

5,000 Credits Level 3 3 Glimmering Core

3 Sprout of Life

10,000 Credits Level 4 4 Glimmering Core

5 Sprout of Life

20,000 Credits Level 5 3 Squirming Core

3 Flower of Eternity

45,000 Credits Level 6 4 Squirming Core

8 Flower of Eternity

160,000 Credits

Skill – Salted Camping Cans

Lynx applies the Survival Response effect to a single target ally and increases their Max HP by 5% of Lynx’s Max HP plus 50. Additionally, their HP is restored by 8% of Lynx’s Max HP plus 80. If the target is a character on the Path of Destruction or Preservation, they will have a greater chance of being attacked by enemies. Survival Response lasts for 2 turns. You will need Lynx’s Talent activated for Survival Response to provide continuous healing.

Ultimate – Snowfield First Aid

Lynx dispels 1 debuff from all allies and immediately restores her team members’ respective HP by 9% of Lynx’s Max HP plus 90. This is where Lynx is better than Natasha – her Ultimate clears debuffs for every team member.

Talent – Outdoor Survival Experience

Lynx’s Skill and Ultimate will apply continuous healing to the target ally for 2 turns. At the start of each turn, their HP will be restored by 2.4% of Lynx’s Max HP plus 24. If the character has the Survival Response effect, continuous healing will restore an additional 3% of Lynx’s Max HP plus 30. So with Survival Response active, the target ally will heal by 5.4% of Lynx’s Max HP plus 54.

Talent, Skill, and Ultimate Materials

To upgrade each Trace to Level 10, multiply all materials by three.

Level 2 3 Extinguished Core

2,500 Credits Level 3 6 Extinguished Core

3 Seed of Abundance

5,000 Credits Level 4 3 Glimmering Core

3 Sprout of Life

10,000 Credits Level 5 4 Glimmering Core

5 Sprout of Life

20,000 Credits Level 6 6 Glimmering Core

7 Sprout of Life

30,000 Credits Level 7 3 Squirming Core

3 Flower of Eternity

45,000 Credits Level 8 4 Squirming Core

5 Flower of Eternity

80,000 Credits Level 9 8 Flower of Eternity

1 Regret of Infinite Ochema

1 Tracks of Destiny

160,000 Credits Level 10 14 Flower of Eternity

2 Regret of Infinite Ochema

2 Tracks of Destiny

300,000 Credits

Technique – Chocolate Energy Bar

After using Lynx’s Technique, her continuous healing will activate when the next battle begins. The healing effect lasts for 2 turns.

Ability & Stat Materials

Ability / Stat Description Materials Stat 1 Max HP 4% 2 Extinguished Core

2,500 Credits Ability 1 Survival in the Extreme

This extends the duration of the continuous healing effect from Lynx’s Talent, Outdoor Survival Experience, by 1 turn. Continuous healing now occurs for 3 turns. 2 Seed of Abundance

4 Regret of Infinite Ochema

4,000 Credits Stat 2 DEF 5% 6 Extinguished Core

3 Seed of Abundance

5,000 Credits Stat 3 Max HP 4% 3 Glimmering Core

3 Sprout of Life

10,000 Credits Stat 4 Effect RES 4% 3 Glimmering Core

3 Sprout of Life

10,000 Credits Ability 2 Exploration Techniques

Increases the chance to resist Crowd Control debuffs by 35%. This is very helpful for completing Forgotten Hall challenges. 4 Sprout of Life

1 Regret of Infinite Ochema

1 Tracks of Destiny

16,000 Credits Stat 5 Max HP 6% 4 Glimmering Core

5 Sprout of Life

20,000 Credits Stat 6 DEF 7.5% 3 Squirming Core

3 Flower of Eternity

45,000 Credits Stat 7 Max HP 6% 3 Squirming Core

3 Flower of Eternity

45,000 Credits Ability 3 Advance Surveying

After an ally with Survival Response is hit, Lynx immediately regenerates 2 Energy. 6 Flower of Eternity

1 Regret of Infinite Ochema

1 Tracks of Destiny

128,000 Credits Stat 8 DEF 7.5% 8 Squirming Core

8 Flower of Eternity

160,000 Credits Stat 9 Effect RES 8% 8 Squirming Core

8 Flower of Eternity

160,000 Credits Stat 10 Max HP 8% 8 Squirming Core

8 Flower of Eternity

160,000 Credits

More Honkai: Star Rail Guides: Honkai: Star Rail – Imbibitor Lunae Eidolon Guide | Honkai: Star Rail – Imbibitor Lunae Ascension Guide | How to Pre-Register for Honkai: Star Rail on PlayStation 5 | Honkai: Star Rail Resonance Interplay Guide | Honkai: Star Rail Simulated Universe Swarm Disaster Guide