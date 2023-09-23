Honkai: Star Rail Lynx Ascension Guide

Lynx debuted alongside Fu Xuan for the second half of Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.3. She’s a good Quantum Healer F2P option if you can’t get Fu Xuan.

Lynx joins the roster as a new Jarilo-VI character. Within the story, she is the youngest daughter of the Landau family, making her related to Serval and Gepard. Despite her noble lineage, she followed in Serval’s footsteps and became an explorer.

Enemy Drops – Artifex Series

Lynx uses Artitfex drops for her common Ascension material. This comes from the three Entranced Ingenium enemies: Golden Cloud Toad, Illumination Dragonfish, and Obedient Dracolion. All three can be found throughout the Xianzhou Luofu.

If you’re constantly running low on Artifex’s Modules, you can use the Assignment missions to get more. If you have an excess of another Ascension Material, you can use the Omni-Synthesizer to convert your extra materials into Artifex items through the Material Exchange feature. Keep in mind that this method will consume 2 of the original material and change it to only one of the other. For example, if you want to convert the Silvermane Badge into the Artifex’s Module, you will consume 2 Silvermane Badges and gain 1 Artifex’s Module.

Stagnant Shadow Drops – Nail of the Ape

The Nail of the Ape comes from Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Abomination. So far, Fu Xuan is the only other Quantum character who needs this drop.

In order to challenge the Shape of Abomination, you do need to unlock Scalegorge Waterscape. This requires you to complete the Trailblaze Mission Oblation Obtained, Order Ordained – the second portion of the Xianzhou Luofu storyline. To get to this point, you need to fully complete the Jarilo-VI story.

Unlike its sister game, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail does not allow you to explore areas beyond your current Trailblaze Mission. If you’re still going through Jarilo-VI, you can go back and forth between Herta Space Station and Belobog, but you cannot proceed to the Xianzhou Luofu. Though it can be frustrating, it does keep the game from getting too overwhelming for new players. There’s no risk of accidentally wandering into Sumeru before completing Mondstadt.

Ascension Materials by Level

Level 20 5 Artifex’s Module

4,000 Credits Level 30 10 Artifex’s Module

8,000 Credits Level 40 6 Artifex’s Cogwheel

3 Nail of the Ape

16,000 Credits Level 50 9 Artifex’s Cogwheel

7 Nail of the Ape

40,000 Credits Level 60 6 Artifex’s Gyreheart

20 Nail of the Ape

80,000 Credits Level 70 9 Artifex’s Gyreheart

35 Nail of the Ape

160,000 Credits Total Ascension Materials 15 Artifex’s Module

15 Artifex’s Cogwheel

15 Artifex’s Gyreheart

65 Nail of the Ape

308,000 Credits

