Pokemon Go: Azurill Hatch Day Event Schedule and Bonuses

Pokemon Go regularly gets limited-time events, keeping the mobile game fresh and putting certain Pokemon under the spotlight. This time, it’s Azurill’s turn, with a special Hatch Day event getting ready to roll out. Trainers who participate will get their hands on an array of valuable rewards at no extra cost.

Azurill is a Fairy type Pokemon which is part of a family of three. Azurill will first evolve into Marill by feeding it 25 Candy. Marill can the be evolved into Azumarill when it is fed a further 25 Candy.

More Pokemon guides

Pokemon Go: Plugging Along Special Research Tasks and Rewards | Pokemon Go: Oddish Research Day Bonuses | Pokemon Go: How to Complete a Paldean Adventure Collection Challenge | Pokemon Go: How to Claim Prime Gaming Rewards | September 2023 | Pokemon Sleep: Good Sleep Day Event Schedule and Rewards | Pokemon Go: How to get Dragalge and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get a Galarian Weezing and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to Catch Ditto and all its Disguises | Pokemon Go: All Glittering Garden Timed Research Tasks and Rewards | Pokemon Go: How to get Zygarde Cells | Pokemon Go: How to get Greninja and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Unova Stones | Pokemon Go: How to get Feebas and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Skiddo and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: All Adventures Near and Far Timed Research Tasks and Rewards | Pokemon Go: How to Catch Druddigon and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Wooloo and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Sleep: What are Dream Shards and How to Get Them | Pokemon Go: How to Catch Druddigon and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |

Pokemon Go Azurill Hatch Day event details

As the name suggests, Azurill Hatch Day will see the Azurill Pokemon hatch more frequently from 2 km eggs. Since a Shiny version is in the game, you’ll also have an increased chance of hatching the rarer variant.

That’s not all, as the following bonuses will be active during the event:

2x Candy from hatching Eggs.

2x Stardust from hatching Eggs.

2 km Eggs will drop much more frequently from PokeStops.

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available when you spin Photo Discs at PokeStops. By completing the tasks you’re assigned, you’ll earn Stardust, Berries, Poke Balls, and XP. Event-exclusive Timed Research will also be present, granting a Super Incubator and even more XP.

Azurill Hatch Day will kick off in Pokemon Go on Saturday, September 30. The action is set to begin at 2pm and conclude at 5pm local time. Get those eggs and incubators ready and rack up plenty of rewards!