Devs Are Telling Players To Start A New Save For Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

There is quite a bit of excitement over Cyberpunk 2077 again. The video game that had the player’s attention around the world leading up to its launch is soon getting a resurgence. While that initial launch for the base game was anything but perfect, the developers are getting ready for another notable release. I’m sure there is quite a bit of tension as the development team prepares players for Phantom Liberty in hopes they don’t see another release reception like the base game. However, if you plan to play through the new expansion, starting from a fresh new save is best. That’s according to CD Projekt Red, who mentioned that the 2.0 update will make many changes. Some of these changes are best enjoyed from a brand-new game file.

CD Projekt Red has already revealed that fans are going to see a new update to Cyberpunk 2077 before the expansion releases. This update is dubbed 2.0, and it’s going to make a lot of revisions. You’ll find revamps to various systems, which include perks, skills, vehicular combat, and police chases. That’s enough to warrant a new game save, as it might take a bit of time to get a grasp of how the game handles. We even know that with perks, your current saves will prompt you to set your perks again.

However, taking to the official Cyberpunk 2077 X account, the development team is encouraging you to go ahead and start a new save with this 2.0 update and start getting through the campaign ahead of the Phantom Liberty DLC. Of course, it’s noted on the post that players could still use the same save file if they wish. However, there is another reason why a new save might be a bit more enticing to players than just starting up your game’s current save.

If you haven’t played Cyberpunk 2077 since it initially launched, you might need a refresher on the narrative. We know that Phantom Liberty is set to take place during the base game’s campaign. So, midway into the campaign, you’ll actually reach the section of the expansion. That will open up a new area called Dogtown alongside new characters, items, quests, and more. So, outside of just needing a refresher on how the game mechanics work, knowing the storyline and where V is in terms of the narrative when we reach Phantom Liberty might be worth the completely new game.

Currently, the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update is set to launch on September 21, 2023. Meanwhile, the expansion, Phantom Liberty, will be available on September 26, 2023. Both the update and the expansion will only be available on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.