Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Wanted Redemption With Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 had a terrible launch. We all remember the immense amount of hype that was building up for this RPG. CD Projekt Red came from their successful The Witcher 3 installment and expansions. So, with fans knowing that their next game would be for a different IP, there was plenty of interest. Those who missed out on The Witcher franchise might have been eager to get into CD Projekt Red’s latest offering, along with veteran fans of their past hit RPG trilogy. So, as the development team continued to work on the game and market it to the public, anticipation only grew.

However, after several delays, fans finally got the game in 2020. The results were displeasing. A slew of technical bugs and missing features left fans frustrated over the RPG, and that led to more players being hesitant to preorder games. We even saw PlayStation remove Cyberpunk 2077 entirely from their storefront until it was at their standards to be resubmitted. Unfortunately, that meant all the post-launch content that CD Projekt Red likely had planned was scrapped. Instead, they focused on fixing the issues at hand and ensuring that players received a solid experience for the game.

Now, for players that did enjoy Cyberpunk 2077, despite its flaws, there was, fortunately, the announcement of an expansion pass. Only one expansion was going to be released for the game, and soon, players would get their hands on Phantom Liberty. Now, ahead of its release, media outlets were able to get their hands on the game and provide some of their overall thoughts. The overall reception has been great, and today, we’re finding out that one CD Projekt Red developer is crediting the hard work of the development team and their strive to redeem themselves.

Is it? Maybe! I mean, the amount of work that was put into it results in what I think is one of the most robust and content rich expansions. But we also needed to really redeem ourselves! https://t.co/EzhPj2SQ69 — Michał Zbrzeźniak (@Michal_ZBR) September 20, 2023

On X, Michal Zbrzezniak commented on a positive review from another outlet, stating that this was the result of the amount of work that developers put into the expansion. They also hope fans find that this expansion is robust and rich for players to experience. Furthermore, Michal noted that the development team really needed to redeem themselves. So, hopefully, when Phantom Liberty launches, it will be a fresh and exciting new experience for Cyberpunk 2077 fans.

With that said, we already received word that players are encouraged to start a new save file for this expansion. Players can expect Phantom Liberty to launch into the marketplace on September 26, 2023. You’ll find the game available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it is released. In the meantime, you can view a cinematic trailer for the upcoming expansion in the video we have embedded below.