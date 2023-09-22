Xbox Throws Together Special Game Award Winners Sale This Weekend

We don’t have to tell you that video games are expensive. It takes a lot of time and effort to develop these games. So naturally, those new AAA title releases will fetch a good amount of money. However, the latest generation of console platform releases also saw the launch of a new standard when it comes to video game prices. If you’re planning to pick up a new AAA game, then be prepared to spend $69.99 instead of the previous standard $59.99.



So, knowing what video games to pick up at launch and which to toss on the back burner is pretty important. If you want to save your bank accounts from hitting the red, keeping some games on the side and waiting for them to drop in price is pretty crucial. Fortunately, quite a few different sales and promotions are going on at any given moment. You can also find these deals at official storefronts like Xbox. We’re finding out that a new sale promotion is going on right now that focuses on award-winning games.



The sale is centered on video games that have notably impacted media and consumer experiences. So, some previous award-winning video games are now available at a rather large discount. Check out these sales if you’re after something new to play. You might find something worth picking up that had a massive release but failed to land in your collection quite yet. Of course, we’ll just list down some of the highlights, so for the full list, you’ll want to check out the official Xbox storefront.



Xbox Game Award Winners Sale Highlight



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition $19.99



Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition $9.99



Dark Souls Remastered $19.99



Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79



Cyberpunk 2077 W/ Phantom Liberty $63.99



Batman Arkham Knight $3.99



Batman Return To Arkham $4.99



Dark Souls II $19.99



Dark Souls III $29.99



Dredge $19.99



Injustice 2 $3.99



It Takes Two $13.99

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $19.79



Again, this is just a small look at some of the video games being offered at a discount. You can find the full list of discounted games on the official Xbox storefront. We also don’t know just how long this sale will stick around, so you don’t want to wait too long before checking out the promo. With that said, there are always sale promos going on, and if you missed out on this one, there’s a good chance something has taken its place. You can find out what sales are going on right here. That link will take you directly to the official Xbox Deals page.