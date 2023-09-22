Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Will Have Faithfully Recreated Map

While the first part of the “remake saga” by Square Enix was remarkable in many respects, many people felt “confined” throughout the game because we didn’t go outside Midgar until the end via cutscenes. That was one of the initial promises about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, that you would finally be able to see the world of Gaia in full and not just one massive city within it. Thankfully, Square Enix has kept that promise, and based on the previews that have been going around, players will have plenty to enjoy as they go to certain iconic locations.

One specific thing that was noted on Twitter is that the game will feature the full map from the original PS1 title. They boast about the impressive scale that the game has and how it will unlock new areas the more you progress in the game’s story. Plus, it’ll be a seamless transition from spot to spot, and thus, you won’t have to worry about loading screens and other stuff weighing you down.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will feature the full world map from the original game, with every location recreated in 1:1 scale.



This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of such capabilities on the PS5, as a certain upcoming web-slinging title will also feature that kind of “seamless transition” thanks to the systems’ hardware. Focusing on this RPG, it’ll bring players great joy to know that they can wander around the world and fast travel to locations without having to deal with load screens of any kind.

Another thing that the tweet noted was that the various methods you can use to travel across the world map will be available. We were already told about the Chocobos being available, but now we know that the plane known as the Bronco will also be in the title.

Now, Square Enix did note previously when the last trailer dropped that there will be some “events” out of order within this title as they’re structuring the story a certain way. However, the ending location has been set in stone for the title, and it’s the location where Aerith’s fate hangs in the balance. Square Enix has said that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will feature some changes to the lore, while the fates of certain characters might be set in stone. If they were to end the game with Aerith dying, that would certainly send shockwaves to the fanbase again, but if they saved her, it could create new possibilities.

Either way, we’ll find out when the game arrives on February 29th.