PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan Will Be Stepping Down

It’s a big, unexpected day for Sony PlayStation fans. New information has surfaced online that the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, will be stepping down from the company. What might shock some fans is that while Jim Ryan only served as the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment since 2019, they were a part of the Sony company all the way back in 1994. Details are scarce, but details are coming from a reliable source online, along with a press release that offers a bit more insight.

BREAKING: PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is stepping down, two sources tell Bloomberg News. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 27, 2023

The news initially broke online from online reporter Jason Schreier, who writes for Bloomberg. However, a press release has since been released, which we’re learning about from Insider Gaming. According to the press release, it looks as if Jim Ryan is ready to retire after working nearly thirty years with Sony. A statement from Jim in the press release noted that he found it difficult to reconcile living in Europe while working in North America. As a result, he will be stepping down, knowing that he had the privilege to work on products that have touched millions of lives around the world.

After 30 years, I have made the decision to retire from SIE in March 2024. I’ve relished the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I’ve found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America. I will leave having been privileged to work on products that have touched millions of lives across the world; PlayStation will always be part of my life, and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. I want to thank Yoshida-san for placing so much trust in me and being an incredibly sensitive and supportive leader. Jim Ryan – Insider Gaming Press Release

Now that it looks like Jim Ryan will be relaxing and enjoying his retirement, the real question is just who will take his place. Right now, the official exit from Jim is set to take place in March of 2024. But in the meantime, we know that Sony Group Corporation President, COO, and CFO Hiroki Totoki will take the role of chairman of SIE beginning in October of this year. It’s noted that Hiroki Totoki will only act as an appointed interim CEO of SIE while he continues his efforts in his current role within Sony Group Corporation.

From there, it will be a waiting game to see who will succeed in the new SIE CEO role. We’ll continue to monitor the news regarding the passing of the torch when it comes to heading the PlayStation division. For now, we won’t likely know more about who will step in until 2024.