Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – All Unlockable Relic Skill Tree Abilities

All the new perks you can unlock in Phantom Liberty.

Relic perks are a new skill tree exclusive to the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. You’ll unlock this perk tree at the start of the DLC campaign, but if you want to check out the full list of perks right now, check them out below. We’ve included full details on each perk and the separate perk trees for each one. There are only 9 Relic Perks available — and unlocking new points isn’t as simple as gaining levels. You’ll need to thoroughly explore the new Dog Town district to unlock them all.

All Relic Abilities

Relic Abilities are unlocked after starting the ‘Dog Eat Dog‘ job and entering Dog Town for the first time. This rewards you with x3 Relic Points. These can be used to unlock one of the three skill trees. There are a total of 15 Relic Points — 12 can be found in or around Dog Town by interacting with hidden Relic Terminals.

Jailbreak Skill Tree

The Jailbreak Skill Tree is related to special weapons like Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System and Monowire. Unlocking the first skill adds new abilities for all four weapons. Each subsequent upgrade adds further enhancements to these new skills.

Jailbreak (3 Relic Points): Unlocks new abilities for Arm cyberware: Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System and Monowire

Mantis Blades : Dismembering an enemy or performing a Finisher with Mantis Blades will charge the next Leap Attack. Hold [R2] and release to perform a long-range Leap Attack. A charged Leap Attack with Mantis Blades has +30 m. longer reach and deals massive damage with a wide slash that hits the target and other nearby enemies. Killing an enemy with this attack also dismembers them.

: Dismembering an enemy or performing a Finisher with Mantis Blades will charge the next Leap Attack. Hold [R2] and release to perform a long-range Leap Attack. A charged Leap Attack with Mantis Blades has +30 m. longer reach and deals massive damage with a wide slash that hits the target and other nearby enemies. Killing an enemy with this attack also dismembers them. Gorilla Arms : Attacking with Gorilla Arms now charges them up. When fully charged, a Strong Attack deals massive damage and creates a shockwave, staggering nearby enemies. Neutralizing an enemy this way will send their body flying.

: Attacking with Gorilla Arms now charges them up. When fully charged, a Strong Attack deals massive damage and creates a shockwave, staggering nearby enemies. Neutralizing an enemy this way will send their body flying. Projectile Launch System : You can now overcharge the Projectile Launch System by holding [R1]. This launches a burst of 5 projectiles that cover a larger area.

: You can now overcharge the Projectile Launch System by holding [R1]. This launches a burst of 5 projectiles that cover a larger area. Monowire: The Monowire now has a dedicated slot for Control quickhacks. To use the installed quickhack, charge the Monowire by holding [R2]. When fully charged, release the attack to deal damage and upload the quickhack without paying its RAM cost.

Spatial Mapping (1 Relic Point): All Leap Attacks with Mantis Blades now cripple enemies and increase dismembering chance against those same enemies for 10 sec.

Limiter Removal (1 Relic Point): The shockwave from a charged Gorilla Arms attack now knocks down all enemies within range.

Launch Capacity Override (1 Relic Point): +1 charge for the Projectile Launch System.

Data Tunneling (1 Relic Point): When an enemy is affected by a Monowire uploaded quickhack, normal Monowire attacks which hit that enemy and other enemies simultaneously will spread the quickhack to them.

Emergency Cloaking Skill Tree

This skill tree is related to Optical Camo and allows you to disengage from combat if you’re spotted. These skills are incredibly useful for stealth (Cool) builds, allowing you to break off combat by activating Optical Camo or slow-mo before being spotted.

Emergency Cloaking (3 Relic Points): Improves Optical Camo cyberware. Activating Optical Camo during combat by pressing [R1] will cause enemies to lose track of you, giving you a chance to exit combat. Note: To use this ability, you must have Optical Camo equipped to your Combat Gadget quickslot.

Sensory Protocol (1 Relic Point): When crouched, becoming detected by an enemy will temporarily slow time. Dodge of Dash out of the enemy’s line of sight to immediately exit combat. Cooldown: 120 sec.

Vulnerability Analytics Skill Tree

A different type of combat perk. These skills unlock vulnerabilities that will randomly be assigned to enemies. Hitting enemies with the exposed vulnerabilities deals extra damage and can even spread to other nearby enemies — very good for a varied ranged build or for quickhacks.

Vulnerability Analytics (3 Relic Points): During combat you can now detect Vulnerabilities in your enemy Armor and cyberware. Hitting Vulnerabilities gives:

100% Crit Chance

+25 Armor penetration

Weakspot damage bonuses

Dealing enough damage to a Vulnerability will cause it to explode generating an EMP blast that damages enemies within 3 m.

Machine Learning (1 Relic Point): Destroying an enemy’s Vulnerability grants: +10% frequency of new Vulnerabilities appearing. +5% Crit Damage against Vulnerabilities.