PlayStation Plus September Games Revealed Alongside Subscription Plan Price Hike

If you were looking for something new to play, then subscription service plans being offered by the likes of Sony might help tie you over. PlayStation Plus has been a staple service for Sony fans. It’s provided them with a few notable benefits, including the ability to claim new games for free each month. Best of all, these games are yours to enjoy just as long as you keep an active PlayStation Plus subscription. We’re nearing the end of August, and with it comes the arrival of a new collection of video game titles to enjoy for the month of September.

Sony has taken to their official PlayStation Blog to reveal what video game titles are being offered right now, along with the upcoming games for September. If you recall, we recently reported on a rumored leak that suggested the Saints Row reboot would be the headline game title coming with next month’s PlayStation Plus offering. That proved to be true as you’ll find Saints Row along with Black Desert – Traveler Edition and Generation Zero being offered in the upcoming week. While September 1, 2023, is just in a couple of days, the PlayStation Plus September games won’t be available to claim until September 5, 2023.

Fortunately, you’ll have plenty of time to claim these games, as they won’t be removed from the subscription service until October 2, 2023. With that said, you still have August 2023 games being offered through the PlayStation Plus service. Those games are PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams, and Death’s Door. All of those games will be available to claim until September 4, 2023. So, if you haven’t gone ahead and claimed those games, you will want to do them soon, as there is not too much time left before they are removed.

Unfortunately, the announcement of this upcoming game also comes with some disappointing news. It looks like if you’re a subscriber to the PlayStation Plus 12-month plan subscription, you’ll get a price increase. This goes across all tiers, so whether you’re an Essential member or a Premium subscriber, you’ll have to pay more. We’ll list the new price points for each tier below. This will be priced for those located in the United States. However, it’s worth noting that each subscription tier will have a price increase worldwide. So, no matter the market you’re located in, you’ll be paying a bit more.

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription Plan Prices