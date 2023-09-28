New Nintendo Switch Successor Rumors Emerge!

If you’re like many fans of Nintendo, you’re probably tired of all the rumors that have been going around about the Nintendo Switch. Or, more specifically, the rumors about the successor that is set to arrive sometime next year. We know that Nintendo is gearing up for its next system, but just like The Big N always does, it keeps its details close to the vest so that it will reveal what it wants when it wants, and no matter how many times fans beg for more details. Due to this, all sorts of rumors have emerged about what it might do hardware-wise and what games it’ll get software-wise.

The latest rumors have actually been compiled by a reliable insider named Stealth. To be clear, he’s not saying that these rumors are true or not. He’s just bringing them all together so that you know what’s up and what’s being said. As you might have guessed. Lots of things are being said. Check out the latest rumors below:

For the record, I also believe a new 3D Mario is coming as Switch 2's major launch title, not because of any leakers or rumors, but because the 3D Mario team is ALWAYS working on 3D Mario.



It has been way too long since they've released a new game (excluding Bowser's Fury). — Stealth (@Stealth40k) September 28, 2023

So yeah, there’s a lot to unpack there, so we’ll start at the top and work our way through it. First, the reveal that the next entry in the beloved Ubisoft title is coming to the Switch successor at the “same time” as other systems are intriguing. However, what that really implies is up for debate. The Switch has had issues with some developers regarding same-day launches due to the “downgrading” they’ve had to do to make the game run on the system. As certain NetherRealm Studios fans know, that process doesn’t always work out.

That being said, this isn’t the first story/rumor about a major third-party title coming to the Switch successor, as Square Enix also had that box checked in the rumor mill.

Going now to first-party titles, hearing a new game with Donkey Kong is potentially coming is exciting, even if it’s just a rumor. The great ape of Nintendo hasn’t had a new title since the Wii U, and many gamers felt that was a missed opportunity given the Switch’s sales. But if he’s part of the launch year for the successor? It could be a good thing they waited. As for Mario, we’ve already talked about the rumored 3D title he might be getting, and that would line up with how Nintendo likes to handle their launches.

But, as in all things with this topic, you can’t believe the rumors until Nintendo unveils the full details on the Nintendo Switch successor.