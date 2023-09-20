Ed Boon Says They Will Fix Nintendo Switch’s Mortal Kombat 1

It might have raised a few eyebrows when NetherRealm Studios unveiled Mortal Kombat 1’s supported platforms. The next main iteration of the long-running franchise was confirmed to launch for the PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. With the Nintendo Switch being far from the powerhouse console that the next-generation platforms provide, it was perplexing to see that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One would not be supported. However, upon the game’s official launch, it was clear that the Nintendo Switch was far from a perfect game.

The latest Mortal Kombat installment has just been released into the marketplace, and it offers a new chapter to the hit fighting game franchise. However, on the Nintendo Switch, all that fans are finding is new memes to share online. This installment has a severe graphical decline compared to the other supported platforms. I’m sure you’ve seen the images surface online, showing just how big of a difference the game looks between the platforms. According to Ed Boon, the co-creator of Mortal Kombat and a developer still very much attached to the franchise through NetherRealm Studios, these issues fans are finding will be addressed.

Speaking with the BBC, Ed Boon stated that it would have been ideal for the company to have released the version of Mortal Kombat 1 they absolutely wanted. But as it stands right now, they are keeping a list of issues that are being addressed. Ed did note that these issues fans are bringing up are already on a list of issues that will be fixed. This might be a relief to some players who were hopeful that the game would be able to turn itself around and be an enjoyable version of the game for the Nintendo hybrid console.

This might also be another reason fans are ready for Nintendo to announce and release the next-generation console. We’ve seen several rumors before that a new console is being worked at and even demoed for select individuals. Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 1 is available for players to check out now; just know that the Nintendo Switch version of the game is not receiving the greatest reception right now. If you’re simply interested in our impressions of the game, then you can check out our Before You Buy coverage below. We give you our overall views of the game and catch you up on everything you need to know before potentially purchasing a copy.