AEW Fight Forever Gets First Look at Hookhausen DLC

AEW Fight Forever might have come out a few months ago, but much like the wrestling company itself, the game finds a way to be still talked about. While the title wasn’t the greatest wrestling game ever, it did have lots of heart and merit, and the team worked hard to deliver a fun wrestling game experience that many could enjoy and many have. One of the key things that they did for the game was have a nice set of DLC releases that would come post-launch and bring more characters into the title. Next week, another DLC pack will arrive. It’s time to send Hookhausen!

For those not in the know, Hook is the son of legendary wrestler and announcer Taz. He was at first just “eye candy” for fans because of his “too cool for school” look. But once he got into the ring, people realized just how natural the dude was. He’s only lost one match in his AEW career, and the ceiling for him hasn’t even become close to being reached.

As for Danhausen, he’s the literal definition of a self-made star. He built himself up on social media and got so popular that he was being seen on various TV shows and events, including being interviewed by Conan O’Brien at one point! He had been doing wrestling work in Ring of Honor before Tony Khan, head of AEW, bought it, and then he made his spectacular debut at All Elite Wrestling during a match with his friend, Orange Cassidy. While he has been out with an injury, one of the best things he’s done in AEW is help create Hookhausen, who got their first screenshots dropped for AEW Fight Forever:

HOOKHausen in AEW: Fight Forever!



Damn, both these models look spot on. The DLC comes out Sept 28. pic.twitter.com/F31o8B5Hnt — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) September 20, 2023

In wrestling terms, these two are the “unlikely tag team” that got over huge with fans. Danhausen tried to get under the skin of Hook, but Hook wasn’t affected and eventually worked together with Danhausen to take down some likely foes. Some even consider them one of the greatest tag teams ever. Why? Because they’re undefeated as a unit. Their AEW record is emphatically 1-0.

Of course, you don’t have to wield Hookhausen as a unit due to how the game works. Instead, you could power through the game as each one individually and see how much fun you have with each. As with all things, it is your choice.

Don’t forget that there are plenty of modes to play in the game, including the Stadium Stampede mode that was added last month.