24 Best PS5 RPG Shooter Games You Can Play Today

Are you looking for a thrilling RPG shooter to enjoy? We’ve got you covered! We’ll recommend a few games worth your time on this list, but don’t read too much into the ranking. These are all winners, and while you may have played some of these games on last-generation platforms, some of them may have escaped your notice. Check out our list of the best PS5 RPG shooter games available today.

#24 Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: September 26, 2023

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

When you must go deep undercover to try and save the President, shooting your way out of situations is almost guaranteed. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty places you back in the shoes of V, who is once again trying to get the “time bomb” out of their head.

The mysterious Songbird contacts them to take on a mission that can get them what they want. But to complete the mission, they’ll have to take on militia members, outsmart some devious people, and load up with weapons that aren’t always safe to use. But in Dogtown, you use what you get and hope you make it out alive.

#23 Remnant 2

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: July 25, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

There are all types of shooters out in the gaming space, so the challenge is making one that players will want to try out or replay endlessly. Remnant II fulfills many of those criteria and then some. In the title, you are part of the last remnants of humanity who must fight across numerous worlds to defeat a foe that wishes to destroy existence.

To do this, you’ll need guns, lots of guns. But not just guns, as you can use other weapons too. But guns are definitely a part of the game!

You’ll wield them in combat against massive forces and terrifying bosses, all the while improving your character’s stats and abilities to make them even fiercer in the fight.

#22 Remnant From The Ashes

An ancient evil rose from another dimension. Hordes of monsters are roaming the streets, killing every human in sight. As one of the few survivors left on Earth, your mission is to fight for your life.

With up to two other players, your goal is to slay the monsters, build a settlement, and uncover the mysteries behind this evil invasion. Of course, defeating monsters from another dimension is no easy feat. But with a mix of melee and ranged weapons, Remnant From The Ashes brings all the tools you need to slay your way to victory.

#21 ELEX II

ELEX II is a vintage open-world role-playing experience from the award-winning creators of the Gothic and Risen series. Players will explore the fantasy world of Elex free roaming via Jet-pack.

Where the game shines is its neat open-world experience and upgradable jet-pack which makes the role-playing experience more engaging. Where it takes some critical knocks is in the janky combat and cringe dialogue. Unfortunately, Elex 2 comes across more like an indie title than a AAA game. The graphics aren’t that great, the game feels kind of empty and when you come across foes they are often just randomly placed, waiting for you to aggro them.

If you’re looking for an indie experience, pick this game up. If you are looking for a AAA or even double A-game, maybe give this one a pass.

#20 Cyberpunk 2077

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 is set primarily in Night City, an open-world environment in a dark, futuristic universe. In this game, players get to explore the sprawling, neon delights of Night City in an RPG that follows your journey as a cybernetically enhanced mercenary. Night City is an incredible metropolis of the future and can be enjoyed both on foot or by vehicle. The Cyberpunk universe that the game is set in makes use of ideas from the cyberpunk concepts of transhumanism and dystopian science fiction. It’s an incredibly immersive world and one that’s definitely worth venturing into if you’re into imagining futuristic worlds. Since its botched release, the title has seen a number of updates and fixes, so it’s worth jumping back into.

#19 Warframe

Since its launch back in 2013 Warframe has seen huge support, with the devs offering new unlockable Warframes, areas, enemies, and weapons. The only problem is that it takes HOURS to unlock new Warframes–something that is easily skippable through a paywall. When you aren’t grinding, you can earn in-game currency by either paying with real money, selling gear, or simply by logging in, which you can trade between players. This is quite cool as it gives even free-to-play players a chance to level up through the economy.

The gameplay in Warframe is fast-paced and fun. You’ll dash through the air, wall run, run across tight ropes, and glide bamboozling your foes. The selection of weaponry is outstanding and inspired by each faction in the game. You get shotguns, assault Rifles, throwing knives, and bows. For melee weapons, you can expect swords, knuckle dusters, whips, swords and shields, and more. Something that is also quite eye-catching with Warframe is the open world. In some of these worlds, you can mine, go fishing, undergo missions, or simply explore.

#18 Metro Exodus

The first two Metro games were great, but largely on rails (pun intended). By the time the third game came around, 4A was looking to expand, and an open world setting seemed to be the next progression. It’s not a completely open world, mind you– think more Mass Effect hub areas as your train takes you on to the next plot area.

4A made a good-looking game the first time around, but on the PS5, it looks even better. It’s honestly one of the best-looking post-apocalyptic games ever, and that’s not hyperbole. The threat of radioactive death feels paltry when you want to go exploring in the nuclear wastelands.

You don’t have to have played the first two (although it wouldn’t go amiss), as Exodus recaps them both and tells its own contained story. It’s hard to feel despair when the apocalypse looks this good.

#17 Deep Rock Galactic

If Deep Rock Galactic hasn’t been on your radar, we’re putting it on your list now. Imagine HELLDIVERS, Borderlands, and Minecraft (only in the mining sense) all mixed up into a dwarfed-up package. You’ll be able to select one of four classes to play, each with unique tools and abilities. These include a Scout Dwarf, a Digger Dwarf, an Engineer Dwarf, or a Gunner Dwarf. You’ll tear through procedurally generated worlds in search of ore that can be used to upgrade your pickaxe, purchase new weapons and equipment, or simply customize your dwarf.

The game is tons of fun with friends and will have you spending hours alone so that you can have new goodies to show off the next time you meet up with your squadron. It’s also being continuously updated.

#16 Rage 2

Rage 2 was massively hyped leading up to its release but when the date arrived, the game somehow fizzled out. Reviews are mixed. Some players have praised it for its simplistic but fun gameplay while others have knocked it for its shallow storyline and repetitiveness. Regarding the RPG elements, you can upgrade your character by finding or buying items, or you have faction-based perks which will unlock as you complete tasks.

Sadly enough, Rage 2 comes across as a bargain bin shooter. Get it if it’s on discount, but don’t pay the full price. There’s fun to be had here, as muddled as it may be.

#15 Deathloop

Deathloop only asks you to kill eight targets. Easy, right? Not exactly.

The main character of the game is an assassin called Colt. He has until midnight to kill eight key targets. If even one is left alive at the end of the day, Colt goes into a time loop that brings him back to the beginning of the day. You have to take the knowledge you acquired in each time loop to improve and eventually succeed in completing your mission. If defeating NPCs is too easy for you, Deathloop also features a PvP mode. It brings a second assassin into the loop, whose mission is to take down Colt before he gets to his targets.

#14 Returnal

What happens when death itself isn’t enough to take you away from where you are? In Returnal, you are a space pilot who has been stranded on an alien planet. The location is constantly changing and has all sorts of mysteries hidden within it. But, the real twist is that for you, death isn’t the end. Instead, it just moves you to another part of the planet and forces you to try to push on without dying again. Your journey in this roguelike title will very much be based on how well you do in each run, and all the while, you’ll need to learn the truth about the planet, yourself, and how it all ties together.

#13 The Ascent

The Ascent is an under-the-radar top-down cyberpunk shooter. Developed by 11 people, the game is set in the futuristic dystopian world of Veles which is controlled but the megacorporation The Ascent Group. The game offers multiplayer and couch co-op, is visually gorgeous, and is downright fun to play. There’s a little bit of customization to make your characters unique to you and the selection of weapons is broad enough to keep the gunplay interesting. Although it’s not a Triple-A game, it’s still worthwhile picking up if you are a fan of isometric shooters.

#12 Bioshock: The Collection

The BioShock franchise was an influential giant during the seventh generation of consoles, reinventing how we view narratives in first-person shooters. BioShock: The Collection compiles all three games in the trilogy, BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, with all available DLC. Players get plenty of value in this package, along with some of the best stories available in a video game series. It may be on the lighter side when it comes to RPG elements, but there is still some level of customization present in each of the games. On the PS5, players can expect a consistent 60FPS, so it’s a great time to jump back in or experience this legendary series for the first time.

#11 The Outer Worlds

From the creators of Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds is another excellent demonstration of heavy role-playing mechanics in a shooter. Set in the Halcyon Star System, The Outer Worlds sends the player on a grand adventure across the stars to explore various planets and to assist the mad scientist Phineas Vernon Welles. It’s clear that The Outer Worlds is trying to replicate New Vegas through its dialogue system and overall structure, which was what fans were asking for. Don’t skip out on this one–you’re in for one crazy adventure through the stars.

#10 Control

From the developers of Quantum Break comes Control, a supernatural shooter with a mysterious storyline. You take on the role of Jesse who enters the premises of the FBC, an agency where paranormal things happen. As the story progresses, she figures out that “the hiss” is behind the paranormal activities possessing individuals and changing the architecture of the building.

While the storyline works to progress the game, the star of the show is your supernatural abilities. Much like Quantum Break, you can levitate, fling objects across rooms, and control enemies all while shooting your shape-shiting pistol. The pistol can take on multiple forms such as a machine gun, shotgun, sniper, or charging round.

#9 Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided was praised for its brilliant narrative and unique approach to worldbuilding. Similar to previous entries in the series, Mankind Divided puts you in the shoes of Adam Jensen, a man equipped with various cybernetic implants. The game can be played in a variety of ways, with the player’s actions having a direct influence over certain outcomes in the main story. For instance, you can play the game lethally, killing everyone and everything, or as a pacifist, using dialogue to persuade people that violence isn’t the answer. Obviously, being stealthy is the key to the latter.

#8 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands may have started out in the last mainline game as a DLC to test the waters, but it’s now a full-on experience that you’ll definitely want to play with friends–or your loved one. In this game, you’ll play the Borderlands version of D&D, complete with Tiny Tina as your dungeon master and plenty of monsters for you to kill with blades, magic, and guns. Players can also customize their character like never before, making the game infinitely replayable. This one will be a little tougher for non-gamers, but it’s worth giving a try.

There are still two sides to every coin, and in the case of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the other side of the coin is the sparseness of legendary weapons and the changing of the loot system that Borderlands gamers are accustomed to. The new loot system scales drop chances to the level of the player as a pose to keeping a consistent drop rate per boss.

#7 Prey

Prey is a sci-fi shooter that takes place in an alternate timeline in which an alien species known as the Typhon are captured and imprisoned by two of the Earth’s governments. Sometime later, players will find themselves aboard a futuristic space station that’s orbiting the Earth. During the course of the game, the space station finds itself at the heart of a hostile alien outbreak, and players need to find a way to escape, evade, fight and survive against an enemy that can shapeshift and use psychic powers as well as attacking physically. In Prey, players can explore the space station in a fairly open-world style but will need to be aware of the constant threat around them that can strike at any moment. It’s a great game for those who enjoy stealth gameplay and the chance to defeat some incredibly creepy predators.

#6 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

The Division 2 takes place in an open-world Washington DC experiencing a civil war between the survivors of the events from the previous game as well as bands of marauders and bandits. Players can enjoy an online experience with friends in different modes that include Dark Zones which provides players with loot and different raids. Similar to the first installment, players will find that The Division 2 is an action RPG with multiplayer-focused gameplay. There’s also additional DLC content to give players a bit more action to enjoy.

#5 Far Cry 6

Far Cry, Ubisoft’s premier sandbox series, has covered many locales in its lifetime. From jungles and beaches to middle America, each place gave players plenty of things to do. In its sixth main installment, players are greeted with the beauty of the Caribbean. While the general tone of each game is similar, Far Cry 6 adds a new leveling system to encourage players to get out and do more, rather than just cruise through the story. Considering how good the fictional island of Yara looks, why wouldn’t players want to go out and blow everything up? Gunfights, explosions, car chases, and everything in between look absolutely vibrant, offering a massively manic playground to sink hours into against the backdrop of Giancarlo Esposito’s brutal dictatorship. Lovely.

#4 Borderlands 3

The latest game in the Borderlands series, Borderlands 3 takes the mobility of current generation shooters and throws them into the familiar art style of Borderlands. If you have played any of the Borderlands games you’ll know what to expect. Kill, loot, level up, and repeat.

Taking place after the events of the second Borderlands game, four new vault hunters land on Pandora to meet one of the vault hunters from the first game: Lilith.

Lilith orders the players to find a lost vault map that the Children of the Vault have recently discovered. The vault hunters find the map and are then directed to the city-planet of Promethea which turns out to be the location of one of the first vaults and Atlas corporation headquarters. But before they can leave for Promethea, they are ambushed by two sirens who are conjoined together at birth and steal the map.

The game is filled with familiar characters from the previous games, has a bazillion guns in it, and is a sure-fire win for fans of the series. It may not have the narrative power of Borderlands 2, but it looks fantastic and is a great title to play with friends.

#3 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition combines all three epic third-person shooters into one 4K remastered saga. As video game franchises go, Mass Effect is up there with the best of the best. The original game is one of the third-person shooters that defined the genre on Xbox 360/PS3. This classic series first launched in 2007 with the original Mass Effect game, and the remastered collection includes the entire trilogy–Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3–with upgraded graphics that have been completely reworked for modern consoles.

Each game centers on Commander Shepard, whose actual name, gender, and background are customizable. As Shepard, you are part of a world in which humanity has learned to interact with several alien races. Some are friendly, and others are more hostile. All three games are third-person shooter games, but you also get to advance the story through dialogue with NPCs. The story is where this series shines, but that doesn’t mean that the gunplay is lacking.

#2 Fallout 4

The Fallout games are the retro Sci-Fi cousins of the Elder Scrolls series. Anyone who likes those games will certainly love Fallout. The game is set in the year 2287, hundreds of years after a nuclear war practically destroyed the planet. As a vault dweller, the protagonist survived the war by gaining access to a nuclear bunker at the last minute. Cryogenically frozen, players wake up hundreds of years later to find that their son has been kidnapped and the vault abandoned. Set out into this radioactive wasteland for one of the best experiences in gaming.

#1 Destiny 2

Because this game is now free-to-play (somewhat), there’s no con in downloading it and seeing if it’s your thing. The PS5 version of Destiny 2 benefits from its increased performance, boasting 60fps in PvE and 120fps in PvP. Destiny 2’s mechanics and gameplay are fun, the futuristic space environments are engaging, and the rewards for grinding can be incredible–though not all the time. Still this game continues to find players logging in daily.