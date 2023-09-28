F-Zero 99 Is About To Get New Tracks

Many fans are honestly still reeling from the announcement of F-Zero 99. Why? Because while this was a “new entry” in the franchise, it wasn’t what fans wanted in the slightest. The “new game” was revealed during the last Nintendo Direct earlier this month, and while many have played it, it’s usually met with mixed feelings. However, one thing you can’t fault Nintendo on is that they’re apparently committed to this Nintendo Switch Online title. The game had seven courses for gamers to have fun on at launch, and tomorrow, they’ll be adding even more. So, if you’re still playing it, you’ll have new races to win.

VGC got a statement from Nintendo confirming that five new tracks are about to drop from the Queens League section of the game. Furthermore, in October, another set of tracks will be dropped into the title from the King’s League. So, if nothing else, they are adding plenty of options for players to enjoy.

If you haven’t played F-Zero 99 yourself, the game is a kind of remake of the original title mixed with the “99” craze that Nintendo helped start years back. Simply put, you’ll be one racer among 98 others who are trying to stay alive on the incredibly fast-paced courses you race on. The more you crash into other players or the tracks, the more damage you take. If you take too much damage, you blow up, and your race is over. The last person standing is the winner.

Those who have played it have remarked that it can be quite fun, which is a kind of victory for the franchise. However, as noted, many people weren’t happy about the title because it’s not a new entry in the saga.

Fans have been begging Nintendo for about two decades to keep the franchise going or reboot it. Previously, it was understood why this didn’t/couldn’t happen, as Nintendo’s systems like the Wii U weren’t the right place to put it. But with the Nintendo Switch, things had a chance to be reborn, and yet they weren’t.

Gamers feel that this franchise could breathe new life with some of the technological advancements that have been made. Plus, several developers who had worked on the series in the past have said they’d love to work on it again.

Perhaps if this title, which is only available via Nintendo Switch Online, does well, it could work to bring the franchise back. But that remains to be seen.