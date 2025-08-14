Rumor: The Next The Division 2 “Project” Will Be Revealed At Gamescom

Apparently it won’t be The Division 3 – or could it?

Ubisoft is apparently announcing a new The Division related project. Or to be more specific, a The Division 2 project.

Ubisoft made this announcement on social media:

The Division 2 will be at Gamescom this year, with two panels and two meet-and-greets.

Our first panel will take a look at the creative and art direction behind Battle for Brooklyn, and we’ll also give you a small glimpse at what’s coming next for the seasons.

In our second panel, we’ll talk about how your feedback is shaping The Division 2, share some updates about The Division: Resurgence, and reveal more about the ‘big Division 2 project’. We’ve only just started teasing it, but we’re really excited to give you an update.

Why Isn’t This The Division 3?

Ubisoft announced The Division 3 last September 2023. Ubisoft hasn’t revealed any delays or cancellations since then. We will have to assume that the game is in the middle of development. The earliest date it could come out is 2028.

For that matter, Ubisoft has other The Division spinoffs. The Division: Heartland was already cancelled last year. The Division: Resurgence is still in production, and it will also be in Gamescom.

Ubisoft must be working on something smaller since they are tying it to The Division 2. And we have a hunch on what this could be

The Division 2 Could Be Going Next-Gen – Or Current Gen

The Division 2 was released all the way back in 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S who are playing the game now are using backwards compatibility to play it on their newer consoles.

So The Division 2 could be getting an upgrade to another console generation. Since it’s been so long, this upgrade has clearly been long overdue. It’s only catching the online shooter up to current generation consoles.

The Division Could Also Be Making An Addition

Speaking of current generation consoles, could Ubisoft be planning to also bring The Division 2 to the Switch 2? Ubisoft is known as one of the more loyal third-party game companies to Nintendo’s platforms.

So far, Ubisoft has only announced Star Wars Outlaws for Nintendo’s record breaking new platform. They just fell short of confirming that Assassin’s Creed Shadows was also on the way.

We’ve seen this new Nintendo portable can run 9th generation and 10th generation console games. We know that it’s perfectly capable of running a game as old as The Division 2.

Could there be technical issues that might hinder it? Maybe. But at this point we would be adding another unsubstantiated layer of speculation.

Or Maybe It’s Something Else

Of course, we could also be completely wrong about this. This could turn out to be new DLC or expansion for the current game. We highly doubt Ubisoft would make this announcement now only to cancel the game and shut its servers down on Gamescom.

Thankfully, in one week’s time we’ll be seeing Ubisoft, alongside the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 reveal and all the other big announcements, at this year’s Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.