PlayStation Plus December Monthly Games Confirmed

PlayStation Plus is pretty much necessary for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. There are a few benefits to getting this subscription service, and one of the biggest is access to online multiplayer. Meanwhile, free games are given out each month to reward players for subscribing. That at least gives players something new to enjoy monthly between those big releases that are on your radar. Today, thanks to the official PlayStation Blog, we have word as to what games are coming to the subscription service this December.

The folks over at PlayStation have confirmed that three games are coming to the subscription service. These games will all be available to claim and download this coming December 5, 2023. As we head into the new year, you can check out some new video games to keep you busy during those holiday breaks. All you need is access to any of the three tiers available for PlayStation Plus. +

PlayStation Plus December Monthly Games

Lego 2k Drive – PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5

PowerWash Simulator – PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5

Sable – PlayStation 5

Those are the three games coming our way next month. Again, each will be accessible on December 5, 2023, and then you have the month to claim them before January 2024 titles replace the selection of games. Of course, this is for all PlayStation Plus tiers. However, if you opt to subscribe to either the Extra or Premium tiers, you’ll get access to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. That opens up a variety of video games to enjoy. However, just like the competitor platform, Xbox Game Pass, the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog will see games added in monthly, along with titles being dropped out. For instance, you can view the games that were recently added to the PlayStation Game Catalog this month. Likewise, we also have a report on what video games are on their way out from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog next month.

While we wait for December 5, 2023, to roll around and finally get access to these games, there are still November’s titles available. For those of you who haven’t claimed the games offered this month, there’s still time to grab them up. We’ll list down the games being featured right now below but don’t wait too long before claiming them on your account.

PlayStation Plus November 2023 Monthly Games

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – PlayStation 4

Dragon Ball: The Breakers – PlayStation 4

Aliens Fireteam Elite – PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5