Player Offers Comparison Map Between Vice City & Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto VI was incredibly hyped going into December. We knew this would be the month Rockstar Games would unveil their first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto game. While we finally have the trailer readily available, plenty of reaction videos and content are emerging online to help indicate what we might see in this installment. However, one YouTube channel, Lavkia, compared Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto VI. While it might not be a direct comparison to the map, it will at least give you some insight into what areas of the map might have been expanded.

Now, naturally, Grand Theft Auto VI will be a massive upgrade to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. But since we are returning to Vice City, fans are wondering if some areas will be featured in this game again. Lavkia managed to line up some areas that look to resemble areas from the original Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. That might help showcase just how far we’ve come since Vice City was first showcased to the public. Of course, some fans might be waiting for more marketing materials to come out so they can further line up key areas of the map to even specific buildings. Meanwhile, there might be some indications of the past Grand Theft Auto: Vice City storyline and characters in future marketing materials.

We know that there are plenty of fans who are eager to step back into Vice City. Likewise, reaction videos continue to pour out online. We saw reactions from Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann and even a former developer of Rockstar Games. In particular, the former developer of Rockstar Games, Mike York, was able to provide some insight into the game development for Grand Theft Auto V and how much work likely went into Grand Theft Auto VI. It’s well worth the watch as Mike provided plenty of small details that you might have missed out on when initially watching through the game trailer.

Currently, Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch at some point in 2025. The title will follow a criminal duo as they battle law enforcement in a fictionalized Miami city. It will be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S when the game launches. Unfortunately, PC players will likely be waiting a good while before a version of the game is made available. In the meantime, you can check out the debut game trailer, which has already smashed through a few world records.