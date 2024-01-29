Halo Season 2 Will Have Special “Single Shot” Episode

Halo Season 2 drops next month on Paramount+, and as we’ve already covered on our site, the “hype” for the sophomore season isn’t exactly the best. After all, the first season was quite bad in the eyes of many fans and critics. It even got insulting remarks from its star! But the promise behind Season 2 is that things will be better. There’s a new showrunner, and the team claims that feedback from the first outing was taken into effect to ensure that things are better this time around. Given that the second season will deal with the fall of Reach, that is definitely something to shoot for.

ComicBook.com learned something impressive about Halo Season 2. Specifically, they will do an episode with an “intense” single-shot action scene. So, not unlike certain Marvel properties or a hit WWI movie from a few years back, once the action starts rolling, you won’t see any “cutaways” until everything is done.

Executive producer Kiki Wolfkill was the one who brought this up in the interview, where she noted:

“One of the things that we really wanted to deliver on season two was a much more sort of grounded subjective perspective for the audience. We wanted it to feel more visceral. We wanted the story and the events to feel very immediate for the viewer. And so with episode four, we had a director named Craig Zisk. There’s obviously big events that happen in episode four. It’s very action focused. And while we had a lot of action in Season 1, I think the approach to this was very different. We almost look at it like a war film in terms of how we want it to feel and how we want it to sound. And the camera work was part of that and having it really feel like you’re in a moment and that moment just keeps building an intensity.”

She’s not the only person from the show to tease that episode four will have some big beats to it. Another part of the crew promised that fans of the original games with Master Chief will be impressed by what’s coming down the pipeline.

The irony is that it’s not the action they had a problem with in Season 1. It was the characters and story that hit a raw nerve.

That’s not to say they haven’t fixed that for this second attempt, but only time will tell if they fixed it properly.