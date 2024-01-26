Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Receives A Live Action Trailer

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been inching its way closer to the finish line. The game drops next week, and Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. Games have continued to market this title for its upcoming release. One of the latest trailers to have been released is a live-action piece. You’ll get to see individuals like Will Arnett and Ron Funches as they take down the Justice League.

Viewers can check out the trailer below, which shows the cast of actors working together as they fight off the various thugs working for Brainiac. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was developed with a focus on multiplayer gameplay. Players can work together as they attempt to stop the Justice League while taking control of the various members of Task Force X. However, we’re still waiting to see when reviews will be available to showcase what critics think of the gameplay experience. As we reported earlier today, a wide range of notable outlets have yet to receive a review code for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

That’s a red flag for quite a few players. Some might see this as a means to suppress reviews until the game is released. Of course, we did see some feedback from an alpha build, which didn’t have too many excited players leaving in anticipation of the full game launch. So, just how well Rocksteady Studios could turn things around since then remains a mystery. We’ll just have to wait and see how fans and critics take up with this game, likely when it launches into the marketplace.

Meanwhile, it does look like the developers have plans to ensure the game is supported for the long haul. Earlier this week, we received a trailer showcasing plans for additional season releases. New content should arrive for players to enjoy regularly, and it doesn’t appear to be tied behind a paywall. Developers even started to market the Joker, making an appearance in the game post-launch. However, it’s not the same Joker we’ve seen in the Arkham franchise.

For those unaware, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League follows Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark. The Task Force X group has its biggest challenge yet. Brainiac has brainwashed the Justice League, and it’s up to our former villains to save the day. Currently, the game is set to launch on February 2, 2024, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.