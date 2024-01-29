Pokemon Legends Arceus Celebrates Second Anniversary

2022 was arguably one of the most significant years in the history of the Pokemon franchise. After all, that was the year when not one but TWO mainline titles arrived for the series. Gen 9 would be released in November of that year, but on January 28th, 2022, Pokemon Legends Arceus arrived and blew everyone away with a grand experience set in a region we only thought we knew. The game was originally shrouded in mystery due to its announcement at a previous Nintendo Direct. But between its unique story, bold gameplay changes, and more, it would set the stage for what was to come and then some.

The game had players visiting the Hisui region, a precursor to the Sinnoh Region. The player character was brought to this land by Arceus to collect all the Pokemon in the region and complete the first Pokedex. Only then would players get to meet and fight the legendary Pokemon.

But why them? Why that person? Well, that’s because, in Hisui, the relationship between Pokemon and humans was tenuous at best. Because you were from the future, you had no issue with going out into the land and capturing Pokemon left and right.

That brings us to the gameplay. Due to Hisui being mostly untamed, you were given a semi-open world to have fun in and seek out Pokemon. This proved to be one of the best parts of the title, as there were Pokemon everywhere, and you needed to look through every nook and cranny to find them all. Plus, you didn’t need to battle Pokemon to capture them! You could just hurl Pokeballs until they were caught!

When you add that to the Elder Pokemon fights you did and the random quests you could do for the people of Jubilife Village, you had a unique experience from start to finish that fans couldn’t get enough of.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released on this day in 2022! 🥳



Embark on an adventure in the Hisui region–a long-gone era of Sinnoh! Survey, catch, and research wild Pokémon to complete the region’s first Pokédex. pic.twitter.com/c6hxANvDau — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 28, 2024

Not only did Pokemon Legends Arceus sell incredibly well, but it set the tone for what Gen 9 would be, including making the game fully open-world. It also showed that The Pokemon Company hadn’t “run out of new ideas,” which some wondered about.

The game wasn’t flawless, though. Much like with Gen 9, there were some graphics issues, but many consider the spinoff as a higher-quality title than what would follow it.

Plus, many fans hope we get another “Legends” title in the future because it could help expand this world even more and give some other legendary Pokemon their due.