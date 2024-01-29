PlayStation State of Play Officially Confirmed January 31

We’re just getting through January, and the start of 2024 has already seen one dedicated stream for Microsoft’s Xbox. The Xbox Developer Direct looked at some of the upcoming games coming to Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the Game Pass subscription service. So, if you’re keen on knowing what’s inbound, catching these streams offers some insights into what’s new and updates on games we’ve already seen unveiled. Today, we’re getting word that PlayStation will be throwing a stream of its own this week with its first State of Play in 2024.

The State of Play is a series of stream events that Sony PlayStation holds throughout the year. It’s a smaller event stream that helps highlight some of the upcoming games slated to release on the PlayStation platforms. In particular, we found out that there is a new State of Play confirmed for January 31, 2024. That’s this Wednesday at 5 PM ET. Within the broadcast stream, it’s noted that we’ll get over forty minutes of content with feature guest appearances from some of the talented minds in the gaming industry.

We don’t know what is slated to be showcased, but there will apparently be over fifteen games featured. Now, what these games are and if they are big AAA title launches remains a mystery. Instead, it’s only noted that there will be games slated for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation VR2, which will be coming out this year, and even titles not slated to launch until after 2024 wraps. So this is our first look this year at some of the marketing attempts to persuade players to pick up a PlayStation 5 console if they haven’t done so.

Meanwhile, there are two games that will be highlighted at this event. We’re told on the PlayStation Blog that players can expect a showcase for both Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. So, these two games might be getting the most coverage from the showcase, with other titles being brief highlights. Regardless, we’ll have to wait for the first State of Play event to kick off later this week. From there, it will be left to Nintendo to finally join in on the mix and deliver its first Nintendo Direct stream for 2024. Are there any video games you’re hopeful of seeing showcased? Again, we don’t have a definitive list yet as to what games will receive an update, so it’s all speculative beyond the two games already mentioned.