Did Rocksteady Not Send Out Review Codes For Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League?

Officially, Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League comes out on February 2nd, the same day that another big title arrives from Atlus. But a few days before, on January 30th, a special “early access” period will start for certain gamers to get into the title beforehand. These dates would excite players if they were hyped for the title. But, currently, the hype for the next game by Rocksteady Studios is “mixed” at best. An easy counter to this “mixed hype” would be to see how the reviews turn out and if critics can sway some of them to the developers’ side. Yet, if reports are to be believed, there’s a problem on that end.

As Tech4Gamers revealed, multiple reports and sources say that the biggest gaming websites haven’t gotten review codes for Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League. Even one of the gaming industry’s biggest leakers, Jeff Grubb, has said that Rocksteady is holding back review codes. This is an odd move for multiple reasons. First, as noted earlier, the game is about to hit its early access period, so there will be thoughts about the title put out onto the internet sooner rather than later.

Second, developers of most AAA titles are usually frothing at the mouth to send out review codes because these act as the “motivators” for some people to get titles. After all, if gaming critics like the game, gamers are more inclined to give it a chance. Plus, even if it’s a smaller title, they want to give the reviewer enough time to play the game before writing their review.

So why isn’t Rocksteady giving out review codes for something they’ve worked on for years? The answer lies in the reactions to the alpha build that came out a few weeks ago. Many in the professional community weren’t high on what they saw and played.

The best compliments from the title came from the cutscenes and the voice acting. Those, they stated, were up to the quality that Rocksteady was known for when they made a trio of Batman titles. However, regarding the gameplay, the reactions weren’t as positive. Not only did they say it was boring and frustrating at times, but it felt totally different from the style that Rocksteady had made famous.

Even with the recent Elseworlds reveal for the post-launch content, gamers are still mixed about the title, and eventually, the reviews will come out. So, we all might want to brace for impact.